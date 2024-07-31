Bobby Kennedy Jr. decimates Kamala Harris's record in California and Washington, BOOM! "In terms of democratic principles, I don't think she has any credible record"
California has the worst education system in America as she led those policies, she kept innocent men in jails in California with no justification..."
https://x.com/i/status/1815144842072048077
