RFK Jr.: “It was the NSA, a spy agency, that was the top agency the lead agency in Operation Warp Speed and COVID pandemic and the second agency was the Pentagon”…

You see folks, what RFK Jr. said then was 100% correct until he was silenced for the HHS position…until Cassidy and The Outlaw (Queen herself) Josie Wales clipped his nuts…on mRNA vaccine…and I should know…how would I know? because not RFK Jr., not any of these folk, they were out there for years hammering and smashing POTUS Trump as I worked at HHS as a senior advisor…my office was on the 6th floor and OWS, yes OWS (the umbrella lockdown and vaccine entity) and Moderna vaccine development (Moncef Slaoui) operated out of the 7th floor of HHS and each day I went into office, I dealt with many US military, soke to many, sat in meetings with many, great people, full army and naval uniforms…scientists from the military…OWS was a 100% military operation…pure…no question….

I was there in person, worked one floor below the DoD ran OWS…all of it. 100% correct, COVID, all of it, absolutely the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine, was a pure military operation. Lead by the US military.

FDA, NIH, HHS etc. were all a front…Azar worked for the military, answered to them, in OWS…in fact…COVID, the fraud of it all, the response, the mRNA vaccine, all of it was military…US military and the response as per RFK Jr. above, was military…all else was a front…a cover. A make believe. A lie. Grand facade. I was there. RFK Jr. was and is correct. He will not repeat what he said here NOW but I could as he stated what he heard from reliable sources, I say it for I actually worked IN IT. Of course, there are many things I cannot say (nor will share) due to NDAs and executive privilege of a President etc. and his administration. I will say openly that Trump tried hard to unfuck the COVID fraud fuck they placed on him, he knew it was a fraud, all of it, but they had him trapped, he tried to get schools open, with me and Atlas pounding on the inside…Scott Atlas…ravaged by media and even the Freedom Fighters, used and abused and tossed like an old rag…but he is and was a giant. among smartest I grew to know. good man.

make no mistake, daddy Trump was not part of any OP to bring a fraud COVID non-pandemic or the deadly ineffective non-sterilizing negative effective non-neutralizing viral immune escape antibody dependent enhancement of infection and of disease ‘imperfect’ ‘leaky’ mRNA vaccine…or the deadly lockdowns…he was against it…all of it…in the beginning…but something happened to him around March 9th to March 15th 2020….that turned him, willingly or by force. he was sold the bag of shit just like us…only issue we can stand up today and say it killed, he cannot…still…

we fought them, on the inside, and Navarro fought too, and Hatfill…Fauci and Birx became enemies for they came after me…these were demons and I was hammering them on the inside, I was going after HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA on the inside….daily….with data and technical issues. One day the truth of COVID will emerge, the real truth. But I did see good Trump was doing to unscrew himself but the Task Force as assembled save Giroir, were too big for him…backed by pharma money….Bourla and Bancel money….Pfizer and Moderna money, these fuckers Bourla and Bancel were never, not one day interested in safety of the vaccine, just money and power…and agenda…they told me that…officials…quietly, secretly…lied to Trump that it was safe…were there in conspiration to topple him…and they did.

He was unelectable by the time they were done with their lockdowns. Internal polls told us this in July August 2020. He was toast. Yes, he imposed THEIR lockdowns, not his. Trump did good, real good, in January 2020 you would vote for him and unstoppable and by all accounts was headed to Rushmore with one or two more grand achievements. if he was re-elected….but…

but he was one man. Today, he knows all of COVID was a fraud and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine is a failure and deadly…he is trapped. For he approved it. He remains unable to understand that coming clean and standing up and telling the truth and accepting blame and making Americans ‘WHOLE’ again (MAWA), will put him on Rushmore.

Thank you Valerie Anne Smith, thank you Dr. Judy Mikovits.

I wonder what RFK Jr. thinks now given he is silenced on mRNA vaccine by Malone and Bourla and Bancel and Sahin and BioNTech and Kariko et al.? I just wonder…..hhhmmm….Does Makary of FDA feel same? Bhattacharya of NIH? Same?

