Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

RFK Jr.'s silence on mRNA vaccine is unacceptable. it is on this he got fame across COVID, across time, and it is clear his silence is bought...he has traded it. and please, dont bullshit me anyone with baby steps and 5 D chess, thats bullshit. mRNA vaccine was never going to be moved, his role is to protect it. IMO nothing being done addresses the real harms. none of them at the health agencies, in fact I think there are there to sell mRNA to us, in one form or the other...until I see otherwise, thats my thinking and I am sticking to it.

Reply
Share
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

a military operation that brought a failed deadly mRNA vaccine?

Reply
Share
7 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture