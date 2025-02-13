can get to approve/confirm RFK Jr., I imagine he has tricks up his sleeves and I imagine he is not malevolent, and he WILL come through in the end and do the right things for Americans and world! I imagine the Trump bobbleheads and sycophants cannot keep him silent for too much longer for the real RFK Jr. and his legacy he has worked to build, will break through the silencing.

Call all your senators, call call call, Democrat and Republican and tell them to vote for RFK Jr. Today! I trust in RFK Jr. to do the right things.

Call the senators here, use this portal to find them and call them:

U.S. Senate: Contacting U.S. Senators

They were wrong across the campaign, at RNC (silenced even me), since re-election, POTUS Trump whom I support as our best option, has been very VERY wrong to praise OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine as successful and having saved lives for they saved NOT ONE life! He has been wrong and confusing, and he knows it. But I still support him but will not be silenced or be a bobblehead.

I am not a ‘yes’ man prostrating for money or job. Yes, working for Trump hurst some of us badly career wise but we are in the fight. Even standing up now as I do impacts me but my dog in this fight is my children and theirs and the world I leave behind. I simply wanted a little part. To try to do some good. We are not here or there for meme coins or crypto, an industry fraught and undergirded by pedophilia. I can respect you and support you and love you even yet tell you and show you when you are deadly wrong and even harmful. This agenda now is!

The mRNA transfection injection failed day 1, was never needed, was wrong to be brought for NOTHING (we remain still unsure what we were exposed to e.g. toxin, poison, chemical that caused ILI respiratory ARDS like symptoms and some very serious symptoms in some people and yes, we faced SOMETHING, I do not believe it was a coronavirus but YES, something was released at some point), and had we done NOTHING but strongly protect our high-risk vulnerable elderly for all things as we do usually, we would have lost almost no one for it is the medical response, the lunatic COVID OWS policies, the lunatic abusive isolation, the abuse itself, the dislocation, the dehydration, sedation with ketamines, propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, dia-morphine etc.), malnourishment, denial of treatments like antibiotics, DNR orders, kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir and the deadly ventilator (VAP) that killed the vast majority…moreover, we had NO pandemic (we never had one and PANDEMIC is a made-up term like CANCER RESEARCH), NONE! The vast majority of death and harms was due to the devastating medical response. Also, the mRNA LNP injection accounts for some of the deaths, along with denial of treatment when all hospital beds were closed off and designated as ONLY COVID beds to any chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, cancers etc. and people progressed in the sequelae. It was sheer lunacy.

So, I say it clearly, OWS killed! The lockdowns under Trump and then Biden killed! Killed adults and children. Who is responsible? The school closures killed! The Malone et al. mRNA transfection LNP gene injection KILLED. Nothing they did was beneficial and in truth, it was to NOTHING. What we had was NOTHING and we created panic and hysteria, and fear based on a 95% false-positive PCR-created fake non-pandemic underpinned by the lie and fraud of asymptomatic transmission (across 5 years we are yet to find one instance in the entire world) and lie of equal risk of severe outcome or death if exposed or infected with whatever this was, despite differentials in baseline age and risk. It was all a hoax, all of COVID, every single statement by POTUS Trump in term 1 was pure nonsense. Yes, he was parroting what his lunatic Task Force told him (save Giroir IMO) as well as vaccine makers (Pfizer, Moderna, Moncef etc.), he was not a doctor or scientist and he was blindsided by IMO inept yet corrupted health officials who conspired with CDC, NIH, FDA etc. to take him down.

They did topple him, they were successful, and all that talk about stolen election was bullshit to misdirect you from the fact that POTUS Trump lost the election because he brought OWS, lockdowns, the vaccine and his decisions killed people, harmed people. He is yet to speak to this, to call it out, to apologize for his devastating mistakes in OWS and the vaccine and now he is still praising it and bringing more of this filth danger mRNA (the goal by malfeasants, vaccine makers is to transition all vaccines to mRNA platform) via STARGATE, mRNA vaccines, AI etc. An unholy alliance in this case for no amount of AI power, can fix a dangerous deadly mRNA-LNP platform. This is grift, and graft and pipe, pie in the sky dreams. Utter nonsense. They all know it. Trump should have never allowed Ellison and Altman et al. to spew that garbage on stage.

You cannot make something that is unsafe…SAFE. We need decades of bench in virto and in vivo (rodent, animal, human) research and surveillance for rare adverse effects and follow-up to prove this mRNA and EXCLUDE harms. We need studies done with the proper methodology and statistical analyses. We have yet to get this across COVID, all is fraudulent and below sub-optimal status. We did not get it, we never did, that gold-standard, highest quality, trustworthy, open, explicit, transparent, unconflicted, reproduceable research, that harms exclusion research, nor the ethical debate that is critical as a core basis for this mRNA nor the cost-effectiveness analyses and it above all, it, the mRNA technology and LNP platform, remains very deadly. There is no way around that. The body of evidence is clear. DO NOT touch any mRNA vaccine or technology NOR for your healthy beautiful children.

I am no bobblehead, I am no ‘yes’ man. Nothing worked Mr. President under your OWS and then continued under Biden. Nothing. No lockdowns, no school closures, no shielding, no business closure, no social distancing, no mask mandates. It was all specious unscientific non-sensical garbage and they all knew it. All involved. These people at CDC and FDA should sit in a court and be jailed if found guilty of deaths and hung even. Our medical doctors who partook and costed lives should be hung post courts.

Hang them high!

I end by saying clearly, I still support Trump and want him to succeed and to be remembered for greatness…POTUS Trump is doing some great things for USA trying to roll back the insanity of the Biden administration. Yet he is making mistakes and IMO doing bad things. Saying wrong things. Not all he says or does is correct and he is no savior or God. And these things get settled in courts and the ballot box, midterms come in less than 2 years now. You must be strong enough to question him, his decisions, question his administration and call him out when it is wrong. Do not sell this nation out for money or promise of a job or wine and cheeses. Or photos. He is not perfect, I think strives to do good for America, loves his nation and flag, is not malevolent as others try to suggest, did not deliberately BRING COVID, but he showed you that in term 1 with the deadly OWS and mRNA vaccine that he can make decisions that are catastrophic when he is good and ready. It is the fact that he Trump, knows years now about the harms of the vaccine yet continues to praise it and push it, is what makes this very troubling and problematic and harmful to Americans. This must stop! RFK Jr. must ensure this by Trump stops!

So, we trust, we pray, we hope, and we stand with him, with POTUS Trump and I truly believe he can accomplish great things…but he has dark evil forces around him with their own agendas. So let us hold him to account and demand we get OWS, and the mRNA vaccine disaster fixed, and that Americans be made ‘whole’ again by him (reversal of the indemnifying PREP Act Jan/Feb 2020, a victim’s compensation fund for all those harmed by lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine, cessation of the childhood vaccine injury protection Act 1986 etc.) and none of this must be ever allowed to happen again. The sick dark powers are fixing to make mRNA our future and we must reject this and let Trump know in no uncertain terms that we would decimate the Republican party at the polls in 2 years and beyond, if he persists with mRNA and all that lunacy.

Were there 2 RFK shooters? I think, in fact, know there were.