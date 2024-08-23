But at what costs to us the American people? is this union…What deal is being struck to make this new arrangement? I am against any quid pro quo e.g. job for support and that is a not a good look and maybe even illegal. No doubt back-room discussions can be had, on the books, above board, Kennedy Jr. has skills and can play an important role in helping USA in Trump’s administration, I do believe, but he must compete out for any post like anyone else. The days for nepotism and cronyism and pay to play must end!

I have huge respect for RFK jr. and I am not interested in his sexual demons. The bear and all that distraction. I however, break hard with him as I do NOT agree with reparations (even having black ancestors and a great, great, great, great grandfather who was a plantation slave), or his support of the Green New Deal and the like. I do not believe in global warming bull and garbage for I understand the science and Vostok ice core samples (East Antarctica) showed us it is made up man-made corrupted math projection models. The real ice core told us opposite. Actually, it seems that earth temperature cycles at about 110,000 years and we are in a cooling phase and temperature goes up before carbon dioxide. Based on real ice core data across 500,000 years. This Green New Deal and global warming is as real as the benefit of a third male tit!

Look, some people do not trust that he will be loyal. I do trust him.

The real question given the pull that he had was his work in vaccine and being anti-vaccine and raising very important questions. We benefitted. I don’t care about Camelot and all that bull. I think he brings huge benefit to the table. Question is, what is the benefit? The benefit to him should not impede Trump winning. I grew to like his advocacy and him being (with Shanahan now) another soldier in the fight with persons like myself who have been raising hell against the deadly OWS, the fraud of the COVID non-pandemic, the lockdown harms, the devastating deaths due to the medical system treatment of our peoples (isolation, fear, abuse, dehydration, denial of antibiotics for bacterial pneumonia, DNR orders, sedation (pumping our peoples with propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, diamorphine etc. and other toxic drugs), kidney and liver toxic failed Ebola drug Remdesivir, the deadly ventilators that killed near all who went on them, the fraud and deadliness of our medical doctors in joining and being incentivized by governments to help kill us.

So, what is the real concern?

Some say adds no benefit. Some says he wants to get into the inner circle so that he can sabotage Trump’s effort to win re-election. I say no, not so. He is not that type of liberal or democrat or RINO or even republican. He is not Tillerson. He is not John Kelly. He is not Stephanie Grisham. He is not the RAT Michael Cohen. He is not the back stabber ‘Brutus’ type like Anthony Scaramucci. I think a good decent honest broker. Wants to do good.

The key for me is that he Bobby Jr. does not go silent and soft and sell out on the fraud OWS, the deadly lockdowns, and the ineffective harmful Robert Malone, Albert Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Katalin Karikó, Ozlem Tureci et al. mRNA technology gene vaccine. This is the key. IMO, he has to use this opportunity to play a pivotal role in getting Trump role to speak about the adverse effects that the lockdowns had, and the mRNA vaccine had. He is buddies with people in the mRNA vaccine world like Malone et al. but we will accept nothing other than trying to achieve accountability that we have not had for 4 years now.

Bad malevolent people did bad things in COVID and Kennedy Jr. could be positioned to help advocate and ensure accountability. I for one will not let up. We need all of these people, all on my Horseman list and others, to sit under oath and the very people Bobby Jr. has cried out against, he must not now go silent. His silence on OWS and the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine must not be part of any negotiations to lend support to Trump’s campaign.

We will be watching and supporting Bobby Jr. Voters need substance and Bobby Jr. is well capable.

Be safe, God speed Bobby Jr. and Ms. Shanahan. We have many around Trump with slick back hair and fancy suits who are hanger-ons and ass lickers and ‘yes’ mean, and blonds moving around in pumps and none of these people, male or female, seem mentally, skill capable. I know many of them, again, they are there for jobs. Trump IMO is running the show alone. Again!

So, help him Bobby Jr., IF you do in fact come on deck. I think a huge win.

Out of the slim pickings, it is who can do the best for the country, and IMO, the leader is Trump. No question based on the characters on tap. I would however like to see the campaign and those around him to be more brown and black, more diverse. Representing persons of color. There are many women well capable of being POTUS or VPOTUS. Harris is and was NOT one of them. I think his campaign led by Wiles and LaCivita (who seems to be more like movie stars and have outsourced his campaign) hurt him badly but accepting the early June debate as it gave the democrats the TIME it sought to slot in Harris and package her. Had the first debate been in September as usual, it would have been too late. They could have sidelined Biden, but Harris would have had no time. She has gotten a free ride and TIME and can be POTUS. She can win this race based solely on the catastrophic decisions made so far in Trump’s campaign. I mean the June debate, Vance as VP etc. At the beginning it did not bother me that he chose a white male as I went on the assumption that Vance had more to offer. But as time has passed, it is clear he is and was a really bad choice. He is young. Not for this election. Maybe Trump can still swap him out! Maybe Trump will fire his campaign staff. Some of them. Keep Caputo, and listen to him.

MAGA!

