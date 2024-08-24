Bobby Kennedy Jr.'s full speech today supporting Donaldos Magnus Trumpos (45), supporting Trump's campaign! BOOM! Welcome Bobby Jr., you got my respect & Ms. Shanahan has even more!
Remember this schlonging by Tulsi Gabbard of Harris! Huge Schlonging & Harris dropped out due to this; Trump was wrong not going with a female as VP e.g. Mayor Deb or with someone like Tulsi on deck
Bobby Jr. admitted he has lots of differences which I deeply respect. But lots we agree on. Welcome home Bobby Jr.!
FYI, I know him, he is a good man! Great American, I do not agree on lots too but I judge people on the arc of their life and he wants to do good and does good…who knows, he may become full MAGA! Hugs, Bobby Jr.!
It's good that Bobby has kept quiet about the injections in citing his 3 main reasons for endorsing Trump. With Vance having investments in mRNA tech, now is not the time to be criticizing OWS or the shots. There is obviously political capital to be gained in pushing the shots and claiming they saved 100s of millions of lives. The Dems would love Trump to denounce the shots. It would have a bad impact on his campaign. Best to not criticize Trump's role in OWS or claim the shots didn't save 100s of millions of lives until after the election when doing so will have no effect.
I just watched Trump bring out RFK Jr. at the rally in AZ. Trump was very forthcoming when he introduced him. And he said that when he is back he will have RFK Jr. work with him on a task force about assassinations, and they WILL RELEASE ALL the JFK files! That's big. The crowd cheered, they know the deep state killed JFK and Bobby Kennedy.
Then RFK Jr spoke and said that we need to clean out the corruption at the FDA and CDC, and stop Big Ag and food companies from poisoning our food and our children.
I have to admit, watching this brought me to tears. What a coalition Trump has formed now.