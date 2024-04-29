Bongino shows us what REAL testicles are, does not mess around as he Reveals Why Getting Malone Bourla Bancel COVID Vaccine Is Biggest Mistake in His Life, was “the biggest mistake of my life.”
“I should have waited,” Bongino said. “Because the hard reality is, when the vaccine first came out, we didn’t have chronological data because it just came out. There was no time that had passed.”
Political commentator Dan Bongino, a cancer survivor, said getting the coronavirus vaccines was “the biggest mistake of my life.”
The Fox News host and former Secret Service agent made the remarks in an emotional “Dan Bongino Show” video posted to Rumble on Monday in which he expressed deep regret for getting jabbed.
He repeatedly lamented that he “should have waited” until more scientific research had been done on the potential dangers of the vaccine before getting jabbed twice.
The fitness fanatic said he rushed to get vaccinated because at the time he was battling cancer and was terrified about his health.
“I should have waited. It’s one of the greatest regrets of my life,” he said. “I freaked out. I had cancer, I thought I was dying. I just wanted to see my youngest daughter’s wedding.”
Bongino added: “Gosh, it was the biggest mistake of my life. I just should have waited.”
Looking back, the father of two said he had placed too much trust in the U.S. government.
“I thought to myself at the time … there’s no doubt, I feel like this was created, this virus, in a lab in Wuhan, China — I have little doubt about that,” Bongino said.
“And I figured, you know, I’d rather take my chances with something we created than something they created … because I was scared. You know, my doctor told me with lymphoma and being under chemo that if I got this thing I — it could be ugly,” he added.
Bongino said he ended up getting the coronavirus twice despite getting vaccinated twice.
He again lamented that getting vaccinated was the “greatest regret of my life, my health. Really. I kid you not.”
Love Bongino & listen to his podcast, which is great, pretty much every day. He was in a hard place, battling cancer when he got the bioweapon shot, and trusted people who *should* be trustworthy but aren't. I feel so bad for him, and for everyone who was so deceived.
