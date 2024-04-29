Bongino Reveals Why Getting COVID Vax Is Biggest Mistake in His Life (westernjournal.com)

Political commentator Dan Bongino, a cancer survivor, said getting the coronavirus vaccines was “the biggest mistake of my life.”

The Fox News host and former Secret Service agent made the remarks in an emotional “Dan Bongino Show” video posted to Rumble on Monday in which he expressed deep regret for getting jabbed.

“I should have waited,” Bongino said. “Because the hard reality is, when the vaccine first came out, we didn’t have chronological data because it just came out. There was no time that had passed.”

He repeatedly lamented that he “should have waited” until more scientific research had been done on the potential dangers of the vaccine before getting jabbed twice.

The fitness fanatic said he rushed to get vaccinated because at the time he was battling cancer and was terrified about his health.