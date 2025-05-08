BOOM! 3 Black American voters shock Van Jones, telling him if they had to re-vote today, 6 months out, they WOULD vote for Trump AGAIN! Van was stunned & these voters were clear; 3 Black Trump Voters
3 Black Trump Voters tell CNN's Van Jones they'd vote for him again if given a do-over🚨 "1,000% absolutely yes!" This means democrats have serious work to do to get back many black voters; why?
They tossed them to the trash heap in lieu of LATINO future voters, in your face…blacks who built USA too, were shabily tossed aside.
Just a matter of time with Hispanics the majority minority. The pandering of Blacks will come to an end soon enough as the Left moves on. Any pandering is pathetic, but I can't say I'm surprised. But I'm glad to see some Blacks waking up to what the Democratic Party is all about.
Because they are smarter than your average democRAT.