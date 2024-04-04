POTUS Trump, this is the law and order we want from you!!!

CAN YOU DELIVER THIS TO US?

As POTUS…

I want this type of justice for these medieval animals, on the spot, no time for courts, none of that, maybe 50 cents to use a pay phone to call someone to tell them goodbye, but then you are killed…instant.

For pedophilia, I want you tortured too, right here in America…torture your ass and take you to the edges of death…then let the family dispatch of you!

There are times when it is a time to kill!

"Yes They Deserved to Die"- A Time to Kill