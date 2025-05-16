BOOM! A step in the right direction by RFK Jr! HHS to STOP recommending Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine for pregnant women, children! Trump must be underpinning this &
agreeing & demanding so in this; I say huge PRAISE & thanks to POTUS Trump! Praises! And let us see if this comes through & thank you RFK Jr. & POTUS Trump & step one! We need ALL
COVID mRNA vaccines to STOP, to be pulled! ‘The Trump administration is planning to drop recommendations that pregnant women, teenagers and children get Covid-19 vaccines as a matter of routine, according to people familiar with the matter.’
This is excellent! Removal from childhood vaccine schedule.
But do not call home just yet, for this could be word salad games, meaning HHS RFK Jr. could say he is not recommending but if CDC wants to keep it on schedule or FDA, they could…we have been played all along and until the very fat lady sings, we believe nothing! But praise Bobby Jr. is as WSJ reports. And no legal bullshit is being played here on the public. As it has been done to date.
Great news if as reported! Our work against these filthy animals at CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, pharma, Pfizer, Bourla, Moderna, Bancel, health agency officials, lobbyists, mRNA lobbyists must be doubled down now! Thank you all for being in this fight and not letting up! Your work and voice are critical.
I was there, CDC, FDA, Fauci, Birx, Hahn, Azar, all of them, worked to under cut Trump and hobble him term one! We must get them under oath…all of them, with Bourla, Malone, Bancel, Weissman, Tureci, Kariko, Pfizer et al. All in Trump and Biden administration who did wrong. All. Take their money, jail them, hang them if judges say hang them. Hang them high!
Well all that can be said is We will see, as you so eloquently said not until the fat lady sings.
I’m confused. You have high hatred for Dr Malone that does an objective analysis of current RNA issues, but you embrace The Wellness Company that only exists because of PERK. It is a door opener to by pass the community physician and pharmacist and have AI and a corporate physician to decide on treatment without physically examining the patient and evaluating their life style issues.