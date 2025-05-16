COVID mRNA vaccines to STOP, to be pulled! ‘The Trump administration is planning to drop recommendations that pregnant women, teenagers and children get Covid-19 vaccines as a matter of routine, according to people familiar with the matter.’

This is excellent! Removal from childhood vaccine schedule.

But do not call home just yet, for this could be word salad games, meaning HHS RFK Jr. could say he is not recommending but if CDC wants to keep it on schedule or FDA, they could…we have been played all along and until the very fat lady sings, we believe nothing! But praise Bobby Jr. is as WSJ reports. And no legal bullshit is being played here on the public. As it has been done to date.

Great news if as reported! Our work against these filthy animals at CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, pharma, Pfizer, Bourla, Moderna, Bancel, health agency officials, lobbyists, mRNA lobbyists must be doubled down now! Thank you all for being in this fight and not letting up! Your work and voice are critical.

I was there, CDC, FDA, Fauci, Birx, Hahn, Azar, all of them, worked to under cut Trump and hobble him term one! We must get them under oath…all of them, with Bourla, Malone, Bancel, Weissman, Tureci, Kariko, Pfizer et al. All in Trump and Biden administration who did wrong. All. Take their money, jail them, hang them if judges say hang them. Hang them high!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)