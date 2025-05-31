RFK Jr.: “After a rigorous review, we concluded that continued investment in Moderna’s H5N1 mRNA vaccine was not scientifically or ethically justifiable,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said in a statement.:”

Well done Bobby Jr. For this praise is due! I praise when its due and hammer and question when it is not and wrong subversion is done. Thank you, RFK Jr. I/we know you operate today in a den of vipers. Horsemen I call them. Stay safe. Heighten your security. If they can harm you, the deepstate, people right there with you, they will. I was there Trump 1.0. These are malevolent feral medieval animals in the HHS and FDA etc. Still are.

‘The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is canceling hundreds of millions of dollars in funding pledged to Moderna to help the company develop, test and license mRNA-based vaccines to combat pandemic flu viruses, including bird flu in humans.

The company said it was notified Wednesday that the agency had terminated the funding awarded by the Biden administration for the late-stage development and right to purchase prepandemic influenza vaccines.’

The funds were awarded through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a program that focuses on rapid development of medical treatments for public health emergencies.

Biden administration officials committed last summer to award $176 million, and then it gave an additional $590 million in January, as bird flu spread among livestock and occasional farmworkers.’

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

