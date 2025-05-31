Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Unfortunately the deranged medicine men inside NIH are doing work arounds to keep mRNA injections rolling till 2030. They are doing the hard lifting for the money men. Marginalizing RFKJr. Is their goal.

Very few people discussing the 2020 murder of the elderly. Oh I was not effected so not my problem, out of sight out of mind springs to mind!? In UK there are a lot more control things in the pipeline for the people. Look up UK FIRES NET ZERO! I am sure other countries shall have similar plans but under other names!?

