Gen. Mike Flynn Joins Chorus of Trump Allies Demanding Answers from Pam Bondi and Kash Patel on When Are We Going to See Arrests

“When is accountability coming for these people?”

The image featured:

Barack Obama – President during the weaponization of intelligence agencies.

James Clapper – DNI who misled Congress.

John Brennan – CIA Director who allegedly politicized intelligence.

James Comey – FBI Director at the helm of the Russia hoax.

Sally Yates and Loretta Lynch – Key DOJ officials during the anti-Trump operations.

Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Andrew Weissmann, James Baker, and Stefan Halper – a cast of deep-state actors and informants involved in surveillance, leaks, and disinformation.’

‘Jensen was then tasked as the Section Chief of the Domestic Terrorism Operations Section, according to former FBI Agent Kyle Seraphin. Seraphin, a whistleblower and member of a group of persecuted federal agent whistleblowers known as “The Suspendables,” said that the Domestic Terrorism group was “fixated” on Jan. 6.’

Jensen conducted two daily calls with law enforcement across the country regarding the protest, where he “breathlessly exclaimed the country was under attack by J6ers,” according to a former FBI National Security Intelligence Supervisor.

In response to The New York Times report, The Gateway Pundit initially published an article citing a high-ranking FBI official who stated the story was “fake news.”

However, further confirmation from multiple federal sources now verifies that Steven Jensen has, in fact, been appointed Assistant Director of the Washington Field Office. While the FBI has not made a formal public announcement at the time of this writing, a post on X shared by the official FBI account of Director Kash Patel—reposting a mention of Jensen in his new role—effectively confirms the appointment.’

‘Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former National Security Advisor and a central figure in the Obama-era Crossfire Hurricane scandal, is once again turning up the heat on key players in the conservative movement, publicly demanding answers from Trump allies Pam Bondi and Kash Patel about long-promised justice.

In a post on X Thursday, Flynn shared a clip from his must-watch documentary movie FLYNN—Deliver the Truth, Whatever the Cost, calling on the American public to watch the film and understand the depth of corruption he endured at the hands of a “rigged system.”

“Newly declassified Crossfire Hurricane documents reveal the corruption General Flynn faced. Now is the time to watch FLYNN – Deliver the Truth, Whatever the Cost at

https://flynnmovie.com’

. Witness his courageous story against a rigged system,” Flynn posted.

‘“When is accountability coming for these people?”

The image featured: