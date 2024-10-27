BOOM! Bobby Kennedy Jr. goes NUCLEAR on FDA, reads them the riot act! I love this & we must move to take FDA to the studs, burn it down, fire 5000 top down & relocate to Alcatraz! "FDA’s war on public
health is about to end. This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins,
clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can't be patented by Pharma. If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.”
Pack you fucking bags! Love this by Bobby Jr.!
Still waiting on Bobby Jr. to be unshackled by Trump campaign on the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. deadly mRNA gene-based injection he railed against for so long (now silent) and the deadly OWS and lockdowns, but I WILL take this for now…huge praise Bobby Jr.! but Bobby Jr. know we are watching and listening. I trust and know he will do the right thing! Huge props Bobby Jr.!
___
Close it down and fire them all. Prosecute anyone involved in the "6 feet social distance" Spell and the euthanasia "treatments" for COVID.
Let private groups establish labs for open source testing. Show all data to the public.
BURN BABY BURN 🙏❤️