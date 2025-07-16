James Roguski has been a leader fighting the criminality of PREP, stand with him, and me, I am with him. We are going now to the congress and Senate, member by member. Support James.

Tom Massie is the man, support this congressman, maybe the only real government patriot!

Why The PREP Act Must Be Repealed - James Roguski

of the killer deadly medical doctors, pharma, vaccine makers like Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech Bourla, Bancel, Malone, Sahin et al. All these pharmaceutical companies. These criminals. These grifters. All who benefitted from COVID and the Malone mRNA vaccine. The Garden Gnome Horseman from Virginia! Massie seeks to stop all legal protections, immunity for vaccine makers and CEOS Bourla etc. and we must have it for OWS entirely and the lockdowns, school closures and allows us to take these fuckers into courts and take all their money, put these fuckers in the streets bare feet with no clothes, leave them with nothing…homeless…take all their wives and husbands ill-gotten gains, pull Suzie from the clubs and high priced universities and the like, take the cars, take it all. For the deaths these fuckers caused, all in the Trump administration and Biden’s. Then and now Trump 2.0, hiding out **cough cough Malones cough cough**; PREP Repeal Act (H.R. 4388) to stop all liability indemnity, to end the legal immunity these dogs enjoy, all protections, expose these demons to courts, judges, juries. justice. The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act. This demon Act, like the Patriot Act. And warrantless FISA court searches etc.

For true justice to prevail and for trust to be restored, corporations and individuals must be held liable for any and all harm that is caused by their products and their actions. Americans deserve justice, transparency, and true health protection. That is incompatible with providing legal immunity for those who cause harm. There can be NO exceptions, not even during so-called “emergencies.” James R

We had NO emergency, no pandemic, no COVID, it was all fraud and lie. To damage Trump and he fell for it and now it continues. Sweeping powers with no basis. Emergency powers yet no emergency. The HHS Secretary must be deballed now, remove this power, from this one and all others to come.

Pass the Prep Repeal bill, make it law, pass it! Give power to the people to sue. For the harms and deaths. Make it retroactive POTUS Trump, let us go back in time, help us!

Come on POTUS Trump, give us the American people the fucking right to sue these beasts, help us, at least let us enter courts. Pass this bill. Get it passed, do this for us, at least. We trust you and I still stand with you. Massie is correct! We must end these deadly countermeasures. These ineffective deadly Malone Weissman Sahin et al. mRNA transfection injections inoculations. I support Massie’s PREP Repeal Act 4388. It works to repeal and end Sections 319F–3 and 319F–4 of the Public Health Service Act — in effect ending liability and legal protections for pandemic countermeasures.

