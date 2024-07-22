from going on stage while they 'investigated' the threat? She could not answer…the SS Director could not answer…

this is the key question in that they knew there was a threat, was investigating the threat but still did not stop Trump from going on stage…

Key MOAB question for SS Director made us understand that when a threat is encountered, the SS ‘on site’ investigate to assess…so the question is, a threat was identified, SS Director now admits at hearing that SS agents were investigating the threat, going to the shooter, yet could not answer why SS did not stop Trump from going on stage…at least putting his speech on hold until the ‘investigation’ is completed…

so, is it that SS Director is saying they WERE indeed investigating the threat but the INVESTIGATION was not completed while Trump went on stage…is this the breakdown? Why did they not stop Trump for he was at risk…then how come Trump was allowed on stage with an ongoing threat investigation? I was surprised to learn from the SS Director that they knew of a possible threat and were investigating yet failed to stop Trump WHILE they investigated. This is a key question, why was Trump allowed onto stage with an ongoing investigation of risk?

Congresswoman MACE told the SS Director para you are full of shit, you are lying, bullshit! I love MACE here….