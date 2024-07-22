Boom! Congresswoman MACE to SS Director: 'you are full of shit' 'you are lying' 'bullshit'; Congressman Higgins delivers the MOAB on Secret Service (SS) director Director Cheatle; got her to admit
that SS sent teams to the building & roof to 'investigate' the shooter threat after they were informed, yet SS Director was incredulous when Higgins asked her para 'why did they, SS, not stop Trump
from going on stage while they 'investigated' the threat? She could not answer…the SS Director could not answer…
this is the key question in that they knew there was a threat, was investigating the threat but still did not stop Trump from going on stage…
Key MOAB question for SS Director made us understand that when a threat is encountered, the SS ‘on site’ investigate to assess…so the question is, a threat was identified, SS Director now admits at hearing that SS agents were investigating the threat, going to the shooter, yet could not answer why SS did not stop Trump from going on stage…at least putting his speech on hold until the ‘investigation’ is completed…
so, is it that SS Director is saying they WERE indeed investigating the threat but the INVESTIGATION was not completed while Trump went on stage…is this the breakdown? Why did they not stop Trump for he was at risk…then how come Trump was allowed on stage with an ongoing threat investigation? I was surprised to learn from the SS Director that they knew of a possible threat and were investigating yet failed to stop Trump WHILE they investigated. This is a key question, why was Trump allowed onto stage with an ongoing investigation of risk?
Congresswoman MACE told the SS Director para you are full of shit, you are lying, bullshit! I love MACE here….
every answer "we are still investigating that"
So this woman named cheats admits to allowing this man named crooks to be in place while Trump took the stage and has not resigned or been fired ?
I believe anyone who is able think for themselves and be told what to think will come to the defined conclusion that this was allowed to happen and could even have been prevented. When does she get charged as an accessory? The only question left to be answered Imo