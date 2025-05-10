red flag; excellent report by Lioness of Judah Ministry, Exposing The Darkness, Debbie Lerman: Calley/Casey Means Are the New Deborah Birx

It is not np chronic disease problem bullshit, this is about a fraud deadly COVID fake non-pandemic, a deadly response of isolation and sedatives and Remdesivir and ventilators that killed innocent people, a deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA death vaccine that never worked…it is about people like the Malones of the world coming along high-jacking the push back COVID movement to lie and deceive and make money and grift and frighten you into submission and for you to be silenced. now we have new ‘handlers’ as Lerman is arguing. I tend to agree.

America faced the 2 greatest disasters, public health disasters ever, between the deadly OWS lockdowns and the deadly mRNA vaccine…both failed, never worked and both took lives. Now we have so called scientists placed into positions in government to continue the silencing and shutting down of dissent and there now to bullshit you. Save for RFK Jr., can you tell me which nominee or appointed person is credible, competent enough? Tell me. And RFK Jr. was silenced. Still is. Wrongfully. Everything has a twist and game in it, and I am calling on Bobby Jr. to stand up and do the right thing. I trust him and support him, but he needs to come straight now. This is no game. Too many died needlessly, and people want proper answers and justice and punishment and now. No more games. The moment I was told there will be not one mention of the term, word COVID or lockdowns or mRNA vaccines at the RNC convention in Milwaukee, I knew the fix was in. It still is!

I want USA fixed from the fraud of COVID and coming frauds of again PCR manufactured fear porn avian bird flu, but so far, this is NOT it! We are being played.

‘Debbie Lerman describes how Calley/Casey Means are the new Deborah Birx—they're here to corral us into the idea COVID was a public health response & mRNA jabs aren't the problem, the "chronic disease epidemic" is.

She notes their relationship w/ RFK Jr. is a huge red flag.

This clip is taken from an interview with Maryann Gebauer posted in February of this year.

Partial transcription of clip

"The same way that I had a jaw-dropping moment with Deborah Birx when I started reading her book and I realized that she was covering all this stuff up, I had a jaw-dropping moment when I listened to RFK's [drop-out] speech, which I had never heard before that he had given. Because in that speech...he spends literally exactly 25 minutes talking about what he really cares about—about the Ukraine, about his uncle and his father, the state of democracy, the censorship, all the things that he wants to change in this country. Minute 25, all of a sudden, he says, on the night of July 13th when Trump was almost assassinated, I got a call from Calley Means. He mentions him by name. Very strange.

"This guy never nobody ever heard about. He's nobody. Why would he be mentioned in this historic speech? Right? Then he says, Calley Means is the probably the most prominent advocate for food safety, soil regeneration, and ending the chronic disease epidemic that is devastating this country. And I thought, 'the leading, advocate for these things?' I've never heard of him. How is he the leading activist for these things? That was jaw-dropping.

"So RFK, in this major speech, is saying something that is false. Right? Why would he do that? Then he proceeds to say, 'I highly recommend that you watch the Tucker Carlson interview with Calley and Casey Means.' Again, this is a huge speech, probably the most important speech of his life because he, like, put everything he had into running for president. That's probably the biggest effort he made in his life. Now he's dropping out of that effort.

"And in this speech, he says, listen to a Tucker Carlson podcast. Like, are you kidding me? That's just mind-bogglingly weird. I've never heard a big political speech where somebody all of a sudden, like, recommends a particular podcast with particular names of people that nobody's ever even heard of. So that was a fall-off-my-chair moment. And then he said Casey Means was the top graduate of her medical school class from Stanford. Also false. I don't have definitive proof because I asked Stanford to fact check, and then they never got back to me. But nothing on her even on her LinkedIn, on her resume, like, she never mentions that she was the top graduate. She wasn't the top graduate. She doesn't even have any awards from her medical school year. She has a few awards from when she was an undergraduate at Stanford. That's it.

"So two things he said that were, you know, at best inaccurate, about these two individuals. At worst, they were, you know, intentional falsehoods. Two people we've never heard of, major speech, listened to the Tucker Carlson podcast. I was like, 'Okay. Well, something's obviously going on with these people.' It's another Deborah Birx moment. Now what's important about Deborah Birx is that she was put in to change the narrative or to control the narrative to say that the COVID response was a public health response. So her job was to come for the national security side of things that was running the pandemic and to represent it to the public as if it was a public health event. That was her job. So to turn it from biodefense, you know, intelligence military into public health. What Calley and Casey's job is is to take people like me and people in the medical freedom movement who now realize that it was a military intelligence operation and that the vaccines were unregulated countermeasures that have killed and injured lots of people all over the world...and...take us and turn us back from that realization [and] channel us back into the channel of public health.

"So Deborah Birx [and Calley and Casey Means,] I see them as two sides of the same operation. So the operation starts with the military industrial complex saying, 'Okay. We need to convince everybody that this is public health. They try to convince us it's public health. Most people are convinced. Some there's a little bit of a resistance, and we aren't convinced. Now Calley and Casey have to take those of us who weren't convinced and shove us into the public health bubble that everybody else has already been shoved into. So that's what I mean when I say [it's] both sides. So once I was already in the bubble that said, 'Oh, this was public health and it was just public health measures, we said, 'No. It's not public health. We don't believe that. We know it's military. We know it's intelligence. We know it's biodefense. We know it's unregulated, and we know that it's killing and injuring lots of people.'

"And so now we need other handlers, Casey and Calley Means, for example, to take us and handle us and put us into the public health bubble that we refuse to get into. We refuse to be shoved into the public health bubble because we understood that it wasn't public health during COVID. And now they're shoving us into the public health bubble and saying, oh, 'It's the chronic disease epidemic.'"'

