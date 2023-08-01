Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
Aug 1, 2023Edited

Burisma wanted the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma's corruption fired. Biden got the prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold aid and then boasted about it. Trump was impeached for asking Zelensky to look into it. This is a big part of why the RINOs don't want Trump to be the GOP nominee. Biden owns them.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
Aug 1, 2023

You know, this is all great news BUT nothing will ever happen to the Biden crime family, democrats will always look after their own.

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