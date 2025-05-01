My prior stack suggesting POTUS Trump will move to circumvent black robes, our black robe Oligarchs like the billionaire self-enriching fleecing Oligarchs surrounding Trump aka Musk, Lutnick, Zuckerberg, Bezos etc. blocking him by suspending writ of habeas corpus, I wrote on April 27th 2025, today is April 30th 2025…

Boom!

Charlie Kirk referred to this:

Charlie Kirk on X: "🚨President Trump is considering suspending writ of habeas corpus for illegal aliens to combat national injunctions by activist judges designed to block deportations. "One way that's been used by three highly-respected presidents. We hope we don't have to go that route, but https://t.co/9hf8pPG1CX" / X

this is why I tell you to engage here, to write, to comment…and serious, to engage deep debate, to inform, to educate, the help, not to threaten…be civil, but to inform and engage and now we see POTUS Trump mentioning it…

3 prior POTUS did this, namely POTUSs Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, and also FDR.

and now we see other media reading my stack too…this issue surrounds POTUS Trump suspending the habeas so that appeals cannot be made in courts or SCOTUS if/when persons are held and removed from USA, deported etc. Make no mistake, I am not commenting here on right versus wrong…I do know Trump fundamentally wants to do good by USA…the point is I again ask, since now you heard POTUS Trump considering it, what is your view? Dos he have standing? Would SCOTUS block him? Can he do this? Is this right at this time? Are we in the type of situation e.g. emergency, war etc. warranting this extreme move? I saw it coming. What do you think? What would be impact on society for habeas corpus gives you protections to if held (right to see a judge so that you be held or released) and so you too will be affected. I think situations may indeed exist but I ask, is this one? To remove illegals? I ask your view.

I find fascinating a discussion to have. What is your view? Does the SCOTUS have any rule over if congress or POTUS can suspend habeas and is this the only route? Now. Can a POTUS do this? Is this an EXTRAORDINARY situation as per constitution? My reading suggests that ONLY the writ of habeas can be suspended and NOT the Constitution. Can 47 suspend habeas ONLY for the criminal illegals? I am not talking about people illegally in the US, but the illegals who committed serious crimes etc.? As well as can habeas be suspended for ALL illegals, criminals or not?

‘Trump Administration Must Seek to Return Another Wrongly Deported Man, Judge Rules

A second ruling finds that the government wrongly sent a man to an El Salvador prison under wartime law despite legal protections’