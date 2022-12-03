BOOM! Did you get a chance to meet the Royal Family the Prince & Princess of Wales? BOOM, "do you mean Jesus, Joseph and Mary? That is the ONLY Royal family I know of, not that other sh*t you talk of"
You know your brother had to tweak a bit, you know that for this is what he meant, I am only adding the word he left out but this guy gots the gonads we yearn for in our republican EUNUCHS!
SOURCE:
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/121/734/387/playable/31cd4b1416e740b6.mp4
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Great answer. What guts. The reporter looked stupid...
100%