BOOM! Dr. Mark Trozzi: It became clear to me this COVID pandemic was criminal enterprise, deceptive; those who denied early treatment are criminals including medical doctors caused death of thousands
Trozzi is my dear friend and this is someone who stood up against the medical system in Canada and they came after him; COVID was a deceptive criminal campaign
Dear Readers,
I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.
First, The Wellness Company.
I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.
I also provide scientific support to The UNITY Project out of California. I support this tremendous initiative with some fine colleagues who have been warriors in the fight against all the wrongs in COVID. The UNITY Project aligns with my core values for it is very fierce in its fight to protect children from the danger of the largely safety untested COVID gene injection (The Unity Project Formed by Concerned Parents to Coordinate Opposition to California's K-12 COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate).
Covid-19 Is a Deceptive Criminal Campaign [Interview with] Dr. Mark Trozzi
by Gord Parks, Bright Light News, November 26, 2022
https://brightlightnews.com/interview-covid-19-is-a-deceptive-criminal-campaign-dr-mark-trozzi/
TRANSCRIPT - BRIEF EXCERPT
17:40
DR. MARK TROZZI: Anyone who has not been injected yet has had to be very committed to not being injected. Right? So if you say 20% of Canadians are not injected, that's not just because they didn't get to them yet. That means they were willing to give up their job or give up travel or go through whatever kind of abuse this criminal organization imposing these not-a-vaccine injections on people have done. So that's a very committed crowd.
So let's say in Canada you have, what, we have about 40 million people in Canada? So 20%, that's like 8 million people. I don't feel very alone if I'm on a team of 8 million people. Right? Like I mean, if you were one of one million people in your organization in Canada, I don't think you should feel very insecure, especially when you consider that 20%, that 8 million, are very awake, very focused.
Now to boot you have a whole bunch of people who've been victimized by this injection. And there are no patients of this injection, there are no subjects in the experiment because everybody's been lied to. People think, oh, I'm getting a vaccine! Right? So everyone's a victim because the Nuremberg Code and all medical ethics have been violated to stick that needle into them and give them something they didn't realize what they were getting. A lot of them have already felt the injury. Quite a few of them have died. What have we got, how many 30 plus doctors or, depends on what time of day it is, how many more people have died in Canada, right? From the injection? So you have a lot of people who've been forcibly injected and are not taking the next one.
Well so, I'll tell you, like, if I didn't take injection in the first place, what about the people who actually got injected and then realized what's been done to them. And I know some of them and you know what, they are rightfully pissed off as they should be.
So take that 8 million and start adding to it. Right? So we are a force to be reckoned with.
19:35
[END OF EXCERPT]