BOOM! Dr. Peter Navarro delivers a haymaker, MOAB up in their democrat leftist corrupt asses; "I am your wake up call, I went to prison so you don't have to...they are coming for you!
para 'they did not break me, will never break Trump but you must know they are coming for you' 'do not let up, pedal to the metal till November'!!! BOOM!
https://x.com/i/status/1813730218865295388
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
He sure did, but there have been a whole lot more who have spoken who have been great. Especially the WWII 98 year old. God bless his soul.
What a Patriot!!!