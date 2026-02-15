150 Victims. Two Convictions. And We’re Fighting About Tone?

Start stack here, excellent scholarship, please support:

“Let Me Be Clear About Pam Bondi

I’m going to say something that might surprise some of the people who read this platform.

I’m pro-Bondi on this one.

Not because the hearing was perfect. Not because every answer was flawless. Not because I wouldn’t have handled certain moments differently.

But because the woman walked into a room that was designed to be a kill box — and the people swinging the hardest weren’t asking the questions that actually matter.

Let me explain.

What She Actually Did

Before Bondi ever sat down in that chair, the Department of Justice had already released nearly 3.5 million pages of Epstein-related documents. Over 2,000 videos. More than 180,000 images. All made public through the DOJ’s Epstein Library.

That happened because Congress passed, and President Trump signed, the Epstein Files Transparency Act on November 19, 2025 — Public Law 119–38. The law directed DOJ to release covered Epstein-related records with limited exceptions.

And DOJ complied. At extraordinary scale.

Over 500 lawyers were involved in the review process. The volume was unlike anything the Department has processed in modern memory.

Is that perfect? No. DOJ’s own library includes a disclaimer warning that given the sheer scale, the site “may nevertheless contain” inadvertently disclosed personally identifying information despite “reasonable efforts.”

That disclaimer bothers me. As a mother, it should bother anyone.

But you know what bothers me more?

The fact that for years — across multiple administrations, both parties — these files sat locked in vaults while Washington pretended they didn’t exist.

Bondi didn’t create the Epstein mess. She inherited the institutional rot of a system that protected powerful predators for decades.

And under her watch, 3.5 million pages saw daylight.

That matters. That should be said.

The Ambush That Missed the Point

Now let’s talk about the hearing moment everyone’s sharing.

Representative Pramila Jayapal asked survivors in the room to raise their hands if DOJ had not met with them before the document release. Hands went up. She asked Bondi to turn and apologize.

Was it political theater? Of course it was. Anyone who’s worked in legislative strategy for five minutes knows exactly what that was — a manufactured moment designed for the clip, not the classroom.

Bondi thanked survivors for being present. She acknowledged them. She did not ignore the room.

But she didn’t apologize on command in the middle of what was clearly an orchestrated exchange.

And frankly? I don’t blame her.

Because here’s what Jayapal did NOT ask:

She didn’t ask why, after 150 verified victims, only two people have ever been charged.

She didn’t ask who else was in those rooms.

She didn’t ask why the 2008 nonprosecution agreement granted blanket immunity to “any potential co-conspirators” — unnamed, unindicted, untouched.

She didn’t ask why girls as young as 14 were trafficked through a network that spanned New York, Florida, New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and London — and the full weight of the federal government produced exactly two convictions across two decades.

She asked for an apology.

Bless her heart.

The “Washed-Up Loser Lawyer” Line

Yes, Bondi called Representative Jamie Raskin a “washed-up loser lawyer.”

I rolled my eyes so hard I saw my brain twice.

Look — was it the most Attorney General thing she could have said? No. In a hearing about sex trafficking files, trading insults shifts the headline from justice to ego. I’d have advised against it.

But let’s be real about the room she was in.

Congressional oversight hearings are blood sport. Members don’t ask questions to learn — they ask questions to create clips. Both sides. Every time. The provocation is built into the architecture.

Bondi took the bait. It happens. She’s human.

But if we’re going to clutch our pearls over one sharp remark, can we at least save some outrage for the fact that an entire trafficking network operated for decades and nobody besides a dead man and his girlfriend has been held criminally accountable?

That’s the line that should dominate headlines.

Not a quip at Jamie Raskin.

The Questions Nobody Is Asking Loud Enough

This is where I need you to lean in, because this is the part that keeps me up at night.

The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program verified approximately 150 victims. The total number of claims exceeded 225 — more than double what the fund’s administrator originally expected. Attorneys involved in the cases have said publicly that the women who came forward represent only a portion of the total number abused.

One attorney said it plainly: “The numbers here are horrific, but that is only part of the story about how extensive and terrible Epstein’s sex trafficking was.”

150 verified. Likely hundreds more who never came forward.

Girls as young as 14.

Exposed to abuse across multiple states and countries.

Recruited through a network of enablers, assistants, and associates — some of whom were named as “unindicted co-conspirators” in the original plea deal.

And the criminal accountability for this entire operation rests on exactly two people — one of whom is dead.

Where are the other prosecutions?

Where are the charges against the people who recruited these girls? The people who flew on those planes? The people who walked through those doors and knew exactly what was happening?

The DOJ has said no new prosecutions are expected.

Let me say that again for the people in the back.

No. New. Prosecutions. Are. Expected.

150 victims paid. Zero new indictments forthcoming.

That is not a transparency problem.

That is a justice problem.

And it didn’t start with Bondi. It started long before her. It stretches across administrations, across parties, across decades of institutional cowardice.

But she’s the one holding the pen now.

What I Actually Want

I don’t want Bondi’s head on a platter. I don’t want partisan theater. I don’t want another hearing where members compete for the best 30-second clip.

I want answers.

Why have only two people been criminally charged in a case involving 150+ verified victims?

Who were the unnamed co-conspirators granted immunity in the 2008 nonprosecution agreement — and why has that immunity never been revisited?

If DOJ has 3.5 million pages of evidence, what in those pages points to criminal liability for individuals beyond Epstein and Maxwell?

Why has DOJ stated that no new prosecutions are expected — and who made that determination?

What would it take to reopen criminal investigations based on the newly released material?

Those are the questions that matter.

Not whether Bondi’s tone was appropriate.

Not whether she apologized on cue.

Not whether she traded insults with a congressman.

The tone police can have their moment. I want the traffickers.

The Redaction Problem That Should Unite Every Party

I do want to flag one thing from the hearing that mattered beyond the theater.

Representative Thomas Massie — a Republican — challenged Bondi on redaction inconsistencies. He raised questions about the redaction and later un-redaction of billionaire Leslie Wexner’s name.

That matters.

Because Massie wasn’t attacking Bondi. He was pressing for consistency. He was asking the same question I’m asking: are the redaction standards protecting victims, or are they also, perhaps unintentionally, shielding people who should be named?

When a Republican congressman is pressing a Republican Attorney General on transparency in a case involving child sex trafficking, that’s not partisanship.

That’s oversight working.

And every conservative in this country should support that. Because if you believe government power is dangerous — and honey, I do — you don’t excuse inconsistency because your team holds office.

You demand precision especially when your team holds office.

That’s how you earn trust. That’s how you keep it.

Watch It Yourself

I’m not asking you to take my word for any of this.

Watch the hearing. Judge for yourself.

🔗 Watch the survivor exchange

🔗 Watch the Raskin exchange

Watch Bondi. Watch the members. Watch the survivors.

Then ask yourself the question I can’t stop asking:

How does a trafficking operation with 150+ verified victims produce only two criminal convictions?

You don’t need pundits for that question.

You just need math.

A Mama’s Bottom Line

Here’s where I land.

Pam Bondi did not create this mess. She did not negotiate the 2008 sweetheart deal. She did not run DOJ during the years the files sat untouched. She walked into an institution that had been failing these victims for longer than some of them have been alive.

Under her watch, 3.5 million pages were released. That is not nothing. That is, in fact, historic.

But releasing documents is not the same thing as delivering justice.

And justice — real justice — means that when you have 150 verified victims of a child sex trafficking ring, more than two people answer for it.

Every institution that touches children should be allergic to excuses.

I don’t care if the excuse is Democrat. I don’t care if it’s Republican. I don’t care if it’s wrapped in bureaucratic language about “reasonable efforts” and “500 lawyers.”

Children were trafficked. Women were violated. A network operated in plain sight for decades.

Two people were convicted.

That number should haunt every single person who watched that hearing — on both sides of the dais.

Bondi has the pen. She has the files. She has 3.5 million pages of evidence.

The question is no longer whether the documents will be released.

The question is whether anyone else will ever be held accountable.

Because trust isn’t built by page counts.

It’s built by convictions.

And right now, the score is:

Victims: 150+ Justice: 2

Somebody explain that math to me.”

