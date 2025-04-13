POTUS Trump sought a hard line (seeks to safeguard USA soil) on radicals and illegals within USA and those that are criminals, murderers, rapists, pedophiles etc. and this was a tremendous victory for him rightfully! I would ask you Barbie Noem to understand the rule of law must be followed at all times and dignity and humanity also followed. You may not like someone and have your own biases and beliefs and they may actually be bad people and that is ok, we are entitled to that in a free good governance society etc. but they are still afforded the same due process and rights for the system of law to unfold and justice to be dispensed. We do not violate people to get justice. We do it the right way. This way was that! Thank you!

‘This monster has been preying on America’s children, and yet, thanks to Democrat sanctuary city policies, he was allowed to slip through the cracks for far too long.

According to ICE, Avila-Jara first sneaked into the U.S. near San Ysidro, California, in 1996, only to be deported after an immigration judge ordered his removal.’

ICE Boston, alongside DEA and ATF agents, arrested Gilberto Avila-Jara, a 64-year-old illegal Ecuadorian national, on April 1 in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

‘Avila-Jara faces over twenty heinous charges of sex crimes against a minor, including indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, forcible rape of a child, and aggravated statutory rape.’

But like so many emboldened by the left’s refusal to secure our borders, he slithered back into the country undetected, free to wreak havoc. By 2020, Lawrence District Court had charged him with this laundry list of depraved crimes, yet—unbelievably—they refused ICE’s detainer and released him on bail in March 2021.

Why? Because Democrat-run sanctuary cities like Boston prioritize protecting illegal criminals over safeguarding our kids!

“On April 22, 2021, the Essex County Superior Court arraigned Avila for six counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, eight counts of rape of a child with force and eight counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child,” ICE said.’

