Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Ken Titus's avatar
Ken Titus
Oct 16

Keep in mind this is the 5Ft. 8 Inch Deep State Trump Clone and the 6Ft. 3 Inch Pres. Trump is with the White Hat Military underground so Deep State can't use a beam to stop his heart. But after lockdown and arrest the good one can come out again.

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22 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
Oct 16

I thought we were rid of blond bimbos when Pom-Pom Bondi was let go.

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
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