She is pure stupid and embarrassing Trump…now no one respects her or believes her! what a royal fuck up first day? If she can’t get the story on her personal life straight, how can she handle the government policy positions? she is purely incompetent…he must fire her! This lady said she practiced law but now we know no bar exam? this lady is a ding dong…such an embarrassment…

they sent her out to confuse you with the blond hair and body etc., and not ask tough questions…but this lady is stupid beyond belief! she is just digging a hole and lying more and more to get out of prior lie…

she just needs tell the truth…do herself a favor and talk truth.

and quit!

her job is to represent the POTUS, and all she is doing day 2 is embarrassing him! what a fuck up! she is hurting Trump!

POTUS Trump, please fire her now, it will go worse…

Now we learn and this poll is bad for Trump administration for it speaks to them as nation thinks the present government is badly corrupted and I am shocked for I never thought Democrats or Biden et al. could be outdone for corruption but Trump orbit went for the whip and coming down the straight looks like they could pip Democrats at the line for corruption:

POLL: ‘Govt Corruption’ Top Issue For 88% of Americans...

New Fox Poll: ‘Government Corruption’ the Top Issue For Whopping 88% of Americans