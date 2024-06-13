BOOM! House, congress grew some stones, passed resolution holding Garland in contempt after he refused to hand over the video of incoherent Biden!!! Now congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla
"inherent contempt" resolution indicates that the recalcitrant witness may be arrested and brought to trial before the bar of the House, with the offender facing possible incarceration."
What is going in in DC today? I love it! Is this levelling the field?
Is this a game? A resolution to arrest Garland?
I am not sure what to make of this YET as we learn more but this is on the wire and the reality is these people are playing with fire…opening Pandora’s box…
GOP lawmaker planning to follow Garland contempt vote with proposing resolution to arrest him | Just The News
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As a great man once said: fool me once shame on you, fool me twice… never gonna happen again.
Keep believing.
This means ZERO. Obama's Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt, and look what happened to him. ZERO. Oh, and what a coincidence--slime ball Garland was also in the Obama administration.