and go after the COVID Malone Sahin Weissman Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccines and pull from market…fact is we need no more studies, no debate, nothing, all we need is action by Trump and/or his health agency leads.

Yet we have doctors and scientists pushing their behinds in the air and puckering up for jobs…in the Trump orbit, you are not allowed to mention the word ‘COVID’ or ‘mRNA vaccines’ else no job for you and if you had one like RFK Jr., and spoke out, then you would be fired. Same we saw by Biden et al. at its DNC and 100% RNC. These people think we are idiots. They think they can operate as if COV ID never happened, their OWS lockdowns did not happen, and people did not die, and the mRNA vaccines never happened.

POTUS Trump, I have to tell you, I support you, admire you, want your face on Rushmore…I remain one of your biggest supporters and worked for you…love lots of what you are doing, but on balance you are the one for the job and I would not have another…I know you ‘mean’ well…but on COVID, on OWS and lockdowns, on school closures, on business closures, on all the COVID lunatic policies sold to you by the lunatic Task Force and health agency leaderships, and on the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine that harmed and killed so many as MTG reminds us, you have disastrously failed! Complete. In all y respect. You failed Sir in all my respect of you and continue to by the inability to address the COVID nightmare as it truly is and was! You continue to say that OWS saved lives, and the mRNA vaccine saved millions of lives, yet these saved NOT ONE life…and it takes a congresswoman like MTG to show you she got more stones to call it as it is!

Dr. Makary, do you hear me? What’s happening my man? Why the silence at FDA? You got all the data you need to show the deadliness of the mRNA. Bhattacharya? Where is that leadership we know of, that want to do all right? I know you know the data and evidence. I am counting on you 2 great men, I know you both, we broke bread together and did work together. It is time, it is time to act. History will record you as the leaders you are.

Stand up against all who are constraining you!

Above all, I am praying for RFK Jr. I trust him. I am hoping he finds his voice, and breaks the chains that bind him, for he is indeed constrained in his current role, the Trump orbit chains, the muzzle type, and that he does the right thing. I do think he wants to and will. I think what he needs to do will cost him his HHS job, but he needs to know, we will welcome him and help him. He will be celebrated. Trump will be too if he stood up against the mRNA vaccines and ensured justice for the wrongs. We do want accountability, justice, punishment for all that was done wrong linked to COVID and the mRNA vaccines. Over to you RFK Jr.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands FDA Pull Approval of Dodgy COVID Vaccines ‘Causing Permanent Harm and Death’ | The Gateway Pundit | by Ben Kew

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is demanding the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pull approval of the dodgy coronavirus vaccines.

The conservative firebrand pointed out in a post on the X platform that the vaccines are causing “permanent harm and deaths.”

She wrote:

FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccines needs to be pulled and they need taken off the childhood vaccine schedule ASAP. COVID-19 vaccines are causing permanent harm and deaths.

