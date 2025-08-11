Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

2h

I give him that, he is doing the work and trying and IMO we have many armchair quarter backs doing nothing, and even if efforts come up short by Trump or are meandering and I find some is quite good, I say especially for the Middle East that is still trapped in the 6th century in many instances, the approach is worth it. Trump met many of these often-intractable issues and wars and did not set USA onto the hegemony dangerous path it has been on across the last near 100 years. Thank the neolibs and neocons and those who seek war. No one is perfect and he certainly is not but is doing a hell of a job on forging some semblance of world peace and taking the temperature down. I credit him, I praise, and say the NOBEL PEACE Prize must be his, this time, sharing with NO one!

No doubt, the Middle East and other places cannot be entirely trusted as the USA must be looked at wearily by them. Too. Lots of acrimony and distrust. Lots of blood has flowed. I would not give them the whole cake now, they must earn it. If I were Trump. Sleep with one eye open, a healthy distrust. Always. IMO America has created a lot of the hate in the world by its interventionist posture the last for sure 60 years and failed to recognize the cultures and norms and needs and preferences and desires of other peoples and nations. That said many have wrongfully attacked USA and misjudged the kindness for it was that too…pure kindness and caring as no nation has done more for the world in terms of ‘giving’ than USA. At times for its own agenda etc. and IMO at times I did not and do not agree with. But Trump seems on geopolitics, wanting to strike a different tone, IMO a needed best tone, and a path of peace or at least tempering it, and I praise that. He is facing the wall of the military industrial complex that is mightier than he, and the most potent force in the world, intertwined with the medical pharmaceutical industrial complex and its interwoven complicit fraud penchant to use would be weapons of mass destruction like biological weapons etc. to wage war or get to wage war. Creating pathogen to wage war and drive fake non-pandemics to accrue power. So, he, Trump, is in a dangerous place. We need to have his back to help him wage, to protect him for they breath power, money, control, abuse of liberties to get their way. These are sick feral banal depraved animals, these people in positions of power and they are going after Trump. We are the wall. The Hadian’s wall to protect him, help get as far as he can go, to do as much good as he can do, not harm, but good. That aside, the Peace Prize is his!

Steve Miller
2h

Diversion from the Crimes Against Humanity pandemic

