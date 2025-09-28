Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer
2h

WTG Supreme Court!!! UR learning DJ TRUMP IS trying to SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LAE's avatar
LAE
2h

Excellent news

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture