baseline balance, we knew it, and we know all of this COVID was pure bullshit lies, like the fake efforts now to cause hysteria with fake bird flu H5N1 (nothing to offer save a sub-optimal tamiflu if REAL)…but we must leave it open they could be in lab (ask Malone et al.) using GoF to cause infectivity and maybe real harm now, they are capable to send us a message…Trump is surging and looks like next POTUS…we know they trying to strip him of money, imprison him, and word is democrats, deepstate, cabal, RINOs working with the DAs etc. with these fake cases (legally DOA and it is legally embarrassing that this is happening) in NY and Miami to leave him exposed for someone to take a shot (Scalise type)…we know this…

so while we still have Malone et al. (others too who can’t get off the donor money free juice) out there with his dog and pony bull shit conferences stirring up fear, while we have powers at be stirring up H5N1, e.g. CDC etc. and while morons in media and our medical doctors still telling you COVID is a problem and H5N1 is a problem and take the shot, and take the always failed fake flu shot, with all that, I have to pivot to the coming election…softer on this COVID bull and work to help elect Trump…

so along comes BRIAN CATES with this stunning interesting piece I urge you to read (shared by my subscriber and fast becoming friend Dave and friend because we get one thing, we have a nation to save and humanity for if USA falls, humanity fails):

If You Think It's The CCP Rigging American Elections For Decades, You Are Looking In The WRONG Direction

The foreign entities most responsible for rigging & fixing US elections do not reside in Beijing.

A key paragraph is as follows:

‘The more observant among my readers will notice that I just advanced the claim that Israel, Ukraine, and the members of the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance are the foreign entities that played by FAR the most significant roles in rigging/stealing the 2020 presidential election than any other foreign country.’

Start here:

‘Right after they 'stole' the election from Trump, whether you believe Trump 'let' them steal it or not, these international treasonous plotters had to take carefully thought-out measures to keep all the froggy autists out there and all election integrity investigators looking in the wrong direction as to who it is that's been rigging/fixing/buying our elections and our Congress for decades.

They had to get everybody looking at CHINA since the bloom had already started coming off the RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA rose.

This strategy has primarily worked for the past three years. Since November 2020, a lot of time, effort, money, and resources have been expended trying to prove that the CCP stole the 2020 election from Trump—or at least played a significant role in the theft.

Unfortunately, events have overtaken Deep State strategic planners due to the war in Ukraine and the rise of the BRICs bloc. It’s becoming increasingly apparent who controls the US Congress as it continues to send endless billions to Ukraine. And it isn’t the CCP.

These developments now have people starting to ask the right questions instead of being successfully distracted by narratives being tossed at them by increasingly desperate people.

Most people still don't understand why that round-faced clown Lt. Colonel Vindman and all the others in the Deep State, probably shit their pants when they heard Trump casually ask Zelensky about people in Ukraine having the DNC server there.

They were deathly afraid Trump was about to open what I refer to as “the Israel/Ukraine/Deep State Door” and show the world what was behind it. So they had to act FAST.

They had a meltdown panic and rushed that first fake Star Chamber impeachment over the 'perfect phone call' using that fake-as-hell CIA whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella.

Remember this face. You will be seeing it again.

A Truly International And Global Deep State

The biggest mistake many people make in their discussions of the “Deep State” is that they don’t fully grasp the truly INTERNATIONAL nature of the Beast. And they tend to think that Beijing is somehow a ‘part of’ the Deep State.

It’s not.

The CCP is a completely separate player on the board, like Russia and now Saudi Arabia.

The Deep State is a global criminal cartel.

It maintains its cover in the countries where it has operational control by pretending genuine elections are still being held and that the elected officials are carrying out the voters’ will.

But this is all an illusion. The elections aren’t real. They’re fake, and they’ve been fake for decades in many of these countries. The genuinely astonishing miracle is how Trump managed to win in 2016, given how total the Deep State’s control was.

Not only did Trump somehow, by some arcane act of sorcerous warlockery, defeat Hillary Clinton handily in 2016, but he was poised to easily beat Biden as well on election night in 2020 until the Deep State was forced into reluctantly taking last-resort action.

Much has been made of the claims of how mail-in ballots supposedly played THE critical role in stealing Trump’s victory in the 2020 election.

In fact, all these ballot-box-stuffing shenanigans before election night - Konnech/CCP related or not - didn’t work out for the Deep State in the 2020 election theft from Trump.

This is because Trump was cruising to an easy win on election night anyway, despite all their four years of effort to rig it against him. Remember?

Trump cake-walking to an easy victory anyway is what forced the Deep State into activating their last resort, “Plan B”:

They stopped the vote count in the battlegrounds and then furiously deposited hundreds of boxes of pre-printed and never-mailed fake ballots at the counting centers in the middle of the night.

The ballot dumping from the vans and trucks continued frantically for three straight days until they had a 43,000 vote margin of ‘victory’ for Biden across the five key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Do you understand what I’m telling you here? People supposedly on our side have invested more than 3 1/2 years in ensuring you keep LOOKING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION when it comes to actually understanding how they stole it and who stole it.

Trump knows which foreign entities it is who’ve spent decades playing the critical roles in fixing and stealing American elections - as well as buying control of our Congress, using our own laundered tax money to do it.

At this point, they realize he’s not planning on opening that dreaded Israel/Ukraine door until he’s safely back in the White House. This is just another reason you’ve been seeing all these over-the-top, nonsensical, rabid, and frantic lawfare efforts to sabotage and stop him.

He’s made it clear what he plans to do to the Deep State when he comes back. And they can’t have that.

Be prepared for anything.

MT

13 hrs ago

Recall an impromptu Q&A with President Trump prior to the 2020 election at the White House. President Trump predicted an attempted steal, funded by billionaire globalists.

The question posed by an unseen reporterette; and I paraphrase from my memory: 'But Mr. President, who are these unnamed globalists; these billionaires.'..?

President Trump: "If I told you their names, you wouldn't be able to put a face to the name. They believe in what they are doing and they don't want me here because they know I am 'America First'.

What they don't understand, once their job is finished, they will be gone because they are just being used for this purpose, to steal the election...' (In other words, Rich, but Useful Idiots)...

That is what I remember and I have gone over it my head countless times since. President Trump knew what was going to happen and he knew who was behind it and directly involved.

The 5 Eyes know (and were involved in the steal) 2020 was stolen AND NOW watch the moves of these characters, because they know President Trump will be returning to the White House. Pay attention who is visiting him, who Barack is visiting, who, on the world stage, is making speeches about Trump returning to the White House.

Finally, from my personal research over many years, Donald Trump was well known, world wide, as a businessman who had the best security and intelligence service a businessman could buy. He met and knew world leaders long before taking the 2015 escalator ride.

So many continue to underestimate him, even today. However, just like Fred Trump was known for saying "Everything he touches, turns to Gold." Many others said, (because they experienced it, i.e. Wilbur Ross), "Underestimate Donald John Trump at your own peril."

We watched and listened to him and Mike Pence Election Night; I remember my husband and I looked at each other and I said: "Holy Shit, the steal is happening right now...that's why there's a delay in Atlanta..and he's not happy with Pence...As I recall Melania looked stone-faced and Karen Pence had a tragic look on her face (I always believed that Pence was behind the steal and Karen knew it...(she is not a nice person and never liked or respected Melania.).

My husband agreed. Call it gut feeling or understanding elections and how they operate in reality, since we had been doing that stuff for decades, in one of the bluest and most corrupt states that is now a complete 3rd world shithole.

I'm happy you wrote such an honest and eye-opening substack tonight Brian, because the truth must be told and people must understand the complexity of the evilness of games being played to 'fundamentally transform the United States of America.".