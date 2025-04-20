BOOM! Well done POTUS Trump, this saves lives of illegals! I will write more on the Darien Gap in upcoming stack but since Trump took office, the crossings have dropped 99% and this area in Panama is
among the world's most deadly for people, women, who are brutalized along the way crossing...if the Darien Gap were ever made passable USA would be overrun unless we militarize the borders.
The Darién Gap is a break in the Pan-American Highway consisting of a large swath of undeveloped swampland and forest. It is considered one of the harshest most difficult regions to pass and survive in IF you decide to cross it. Purpose of this stack is to remind, President-elect José Raúl Mulino says he will SHUT it down and we need to work with the governments of South America to ensure this area is never made PASSABLE. If the Gap is ever made easy to traverse with roads etc., then we could literally and overnight, see the entire South America headed to USA and US governments like that of Obama and Biden INC. and even Republicans with Speakers like Mike Johnson, doing nothing to stop it. In fact, they will facilitate.
This one treacherous piece of land, 100 miles long, near 50 wide, is the one piece of rough, tough, dense jungle and marsh that limits the US being fully invaded today by South American illegals.
It must remain so. Yes, our borders to South America today must be closed for several years and all illegals removed from USA, those from within Biden administration (Biden-Obama) and from the Obama-Biden’s, as well as Bush et al. In other words, all illegals who came to US the last 30 years must be removed and today, given how Biden INC. has invaded USA and allowed any and everyone who turns up at the border FREE entry including jihadists and rapists and murderers, then if it were not for the Darién Gap, then during Biden’s last near 4 years, 100 million illegals would have been inside USA. The Gap must remain highly treacherous and there must be no move to make it passable. US government must in this case, work with those governments and local entities to keep Gap ‘as is’.
Another good, albeit *cosmetic* (superficial, temporary, easily reversible) action by Trump 2.0.
Still waiting for **REAL** actions against the Fat Rats - *ANY* Fat Rat! Which reminds me ... ...
Today is Sunday, April 20, 2025
Number of days that Trump has been POTUS (2nd term) ............................................................................90
Number of FAT RATS taken out (prison or executed) during Trump’s 2nd term ...................................0
Number of days that Trump was POTUS (1st term) ........................................................................................1,461
Number of FAT RATS taken out (prison or executed) during Trump’s 1st term (1,461 days) .......... 0
Number of significant, *permanent* anti-Globalist actions (1st & 2nd term) ...................................... 0
Number of Covid Crime Criminals (e.g. Fauci, Birx, etc.) brought to justice (2nd term) .................... 0
Number of actions against the Central Bank Cabal (Fed) during Trump’s 1st & 2nd terms ............ 0
Number of actions against national theft (banks, Wall Street, etc.) – 1st & 2nd terms ..................... 0
Number of actions against criminal mega-entities (BlackRock, Vanguard, etc.) ................................... 0
Number of actions against Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Tech, Military Industrial Complex ................ 0
National Debt at time of Inauguration / now .................................................................... $36.32 T / $36.75 T
DAILY increase in US national debt under Trump ......................................$4.78 billion per day X 90 days
They continue keeping us completely distracted with hundreds of side shows. Meanwhile, *NOT A SINGLE* Fat Rat under Trump is being pursued, prosecuted or imprisoned, nor have they had one penny of their ill-gotten loot confiscated. The Fat Rats have nothing to fear from Donald Trump's Presidency. Quite the contrary - they are getting fatter with each passing day, with more to come for them.
According to Michael Yon, who's actually down there, activity has actually ramped up. I'll believe him before I believe any news article.