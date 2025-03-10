BOOM! IT IS ABOUT DAMN TIME YOU SAW ABOUT YOUR OWN DEFENSES & STOP DRAINING AMERICA'S BLOOD & TREASURE! Macron: “The future of Europe must not be decided in Washington or Moscow.”
“I want to believe the U.S. will stand by our side, but we have to be ready for that not to be the case,” French President Emmanuel Macron told his country in a speech Wednesday night. Spooked indeed!
This is great, my only concern is a push to nuclear proliferation…rogue states etc. But again, it is time Canada, Europe, all nations took care of their own defenses and militaries…it is time!
France is moving to expand its nuclear deterrent to cover its European allies.
Go ahead.
More key to me is Homan and his work at the border for that is a mess, I do think h is the man for the task!
Trump is redrawing alliances no doubt, but the sense is that he is ‘America first’ and so it must be! A nation must be ‘nation state first!’
So disappointed in YOU.. The TRUTH is coming like a monster freight train! Can’t be stopped. Best to get out of the way, find real news - The VERIFIED TRUTH.
Then you move out of Europe, middle east and Pacific. ?
How much do you think Europe has spend on your wars of terrorism? Ehm i mean war against terror? After 9/11 America said jump and Europe answered how high?
Ever going russophobia though Russia is our brothers and you were criminals who left because you did not want to fix Europe, them you throw two world wars at us - which you benefitted from greatly, Russia was finished paying in 2012 - Soviet Union lost 21 million - Germany i think 8 mio - usa - like 300000 -- you just came riding as the soviets had done all the dirty work.
We are also tired ( some of us who dont have our head up our ass ) of always being dragged into your chaos!
But now you want to take on Iran? You think you can do that on your own with your covid vax heart soldiers?? Iranians did not get them as they were banned as bioweapons there - so who exactly is stupid now eh?
If you had not brought cookies into Ukraine, Germany could compete with you -- ups Yeah it looks like it was USA that benefits from NS2 being blown up?? Right? Russia did not benefit, and they blew up their own pipe? Seriously how stupid are people who think that? They could just close the valve??! Germany? They could also just have said no we dont want it anymore.
Cuo Bono? Now Germany is going to die -
Being the enemy of usa is dangerous - but being their ally is deadly -- kissinger.