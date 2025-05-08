Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

DistantSun
Not to diminish your substack, but...maybe he listened to Loomer :) In any event, thank you for bringing this to our attention! This is HUGE! A functional medical physician for Surgeon General! Absolutely mind-boggling and amazing!!! I only go to a medical doctor once a year for a physical because insurance requires it. Otherwise, I see only naturopaths and intuitive healers. I have healed from epstein barr virus thanks to them. This was after years of going to MDs who could not figure out what was going on with me.

Chew
She was not a good choice. I am thankful Trump did this. However, where or how someone received their education should not be a reason to disqualify someone. Qualifications should be based off their knowledge and what they do with their knowledge

