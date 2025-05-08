Thank you POTUS Trump for showing us the gonads to pull back and rescind a bad nomination…you did good here! and I will continue to inform you with my opinion for I do wish you to succeed and I tip my hat to Laura Loomer for having the stones most in congress, most in Trump’s administration do not have…they are watching him being rolled and misled on some issues yet are silent in case they offend him…they don’t want to lose income they say…to me, they are sycophantic leeches who do damage to the society…but these bitches should know he, POTUS Trump needs you, he needs you to speak up to help him, guide him…tell him when he is wrong…

I wrote prior:

IMO, listening to Nesheiwat during COVID revealed a FOX lightweight, she failed to do the work, to do the reading of the science, she did not ‘get’ the science, did not understand it clearly, failed to update herself and abreast herself of the actual data about the lockdowns, the masks, the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine and instead revealed herself to be intellectually lazy, academically sloppy, specious, and her positions on the COVID vaccine and masks were at best ludicrous.

POTUS Trump cannot have someone not properly educated in medicine and public health to be SG, if you went to the Caribbean to med school there are gaps, I will argue that all day long…you went there for a reason…in the first place…someone who pushed the deadly failed mRNA vaccines even on children, the filthy failed masks…all of it…she pushed it. She failed. Sorry. Cannot be rewarded with SG job. POTUS Trump must pull this nomination immediately!

She is on my Horsemen’s list for a reason, she must be investigated…I hear you POTUS Trump and support you, but this is a BAD BAD BAD pick…pull it! Pull this POTUS Trump!

‘we can’t have a pro-COVID vaccine nepo appointee who is currently embroiled in a medical malpractice case and who didn’t go to medical school in the US as the US Surgeon General…bang on Laura!

that about sums it up…for I followed Nesheiwat, another FOX news personality person, during COVID, the fraud PRC-manufactured fake non-pandemic COVID…and she distinguished herself to be as dumb as a box of rocks on the key issues we faced in the fraud PCR created ‘lie of asymptomatic transmission’ COVID, she was for the vaccine, for masks, for all of the insane lockdown lunatic policies…she made ZERO sense when she spoke and she should be gone like her reckless brother-in-law Mike Waltz…I want to make my voice heard, I do not want POTUS Trump to continue with this nomination…USA will become the laughing stock for she is only outdone in terms of stupidity and uselessness by prior SGs Adams and Murthy…the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA transfection injection was ineffective and dangerous, untested for safety and never worked to protect the upper airways and was quickly non-neutralizing and did not sterilize the pathogen, did not stop infection, replication, or transmission and was as such DOA…yet Nesheiwat advocated for the Malone deadly mRNA vaccine out the eye balls and her advocacy may have even costed lives for people like her used the podium to shill vaccine like how Malone did until he realized his mRNA technology was killing people…and stayed silent on reverse transcription of RNA, and all the aspects we learnt were lies by CDC and FDA etc. yet he stayed silent until he could shill for vaccine no more…well he knew, he just thought he could get ahead of it and make money before the deaths piled up…the rest is history…’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)