BOOM! Joe Rogan drops a MOAB, haymaker as he rails against Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. mRNA technology mRNA vaccine; yikes, Rogan must be cussing the Garden Gnome (Malone) who deceived him
in that interview! Rogan: “It takes a very courageous person to say, ‘Not only was I wrong, but I probably f*cked people over (& killed them). And a lot of people might have been adversely affected,’
Boom, Rogan earns my respect again.
See Vigilant News/FOX sharing on this, well done, but Rogan was on fire and Malone (Garden Gnome) best refund him all that money, and find a way to explain the deception on the show…not once did he tell Rogan how harmful this was and when you listen to Joe Rogan, he is distancing himself from Malone…he will fuck Malone over if shit hits the fan and people sue him Rogan for the shit, the con fraud shit Malone said on his show so this is CYA by Rogan and I love it!
Joe Rogan Drops Theory Explaining Why Most Doctors Are Silent on COVID Vax Injuries and Deaths (substack.com)
Rogan (big props):
“It takes a very courageous person to say, ‘Not only was I wrong, but I probably f*cked people over. And a lot of people might have been adversely affected,’” Rogan said.
“They told you to get it. They probably chastised people and scolded people [who] didn’t get it. So now, they have this opinion that they have started with and they stuck with, and they want to be correct.”
Rogan also revealed some disturbing anecdotes in relation to the COVID shots:
1.) Two of his friends now have pacemakers following the rollout of the C19 injections. “One of them is in his thirties, [and] one of them is in his forties.”
2.) “People I know personally [who] got the shot blacked out—quite a few.”
“There’s a lot of factors (going into why more people are dying), but one of those factors might be this experimental medication,” Rogan argued.
This was a good way to separate patients from their favourite doctors.
I expect Biden to make socialized health care an election issue next. Especially since many are now broke from their inflation.
This was all part of the communist plan.
What Rogan episode is this?