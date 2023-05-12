BOOM, John Leake on the money: "New Federal Disinformation Offices Created Big Brother adds "Influence and Perception Management Office" & "Foreign Malign Influence Center" to his arsenal"
Very well written piece by John, given that the federal government is already a Leviathan of agencies for conducting propaganda, influence, and surveillance operations
By JOHN LEAKE
The Intercept recently reported the creation of two new federal offices to combat disinformation. The Pentagon will oversee the “Influence and Perception Management Office,” which is consistent with the fact that “Perception Management” is an old DoD euphemism for psychological warfare and deception. According to the investigative journalist Robert Parry, who covered the Iran-Contra Affair, the Reagan and first Bush Administrations adopted the techniques of “Perception Management” for the objective of overcoming the American public’s “Vietnam Syndrome”—that is, its reluctance to get involved in foreign military adventures that were widely perceived as fruitless and likely to end badly.
Given that the federal government is already a Leviathan of agencies for conducting propaganda, influence, and surveillance operations, one wonders why it is necessary to create new offices for these activities. The new Biden Administration offices are purportedly to keep the homeland and its people safe from dangerous foreign adversaries. More likely they will work round the clock to keep our people insulated from outside sources of information that would serve to counterbalance U.S. government and MSM propaganda.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Pray up everyone!
Thank you Dr.Alexander for your undaunted spirit, your truth. You are always here pouring out important & enlightening data. We will never giveup this battle for truth. Blessings Sir!🦋🙏🏻🦋
They already know if they can scare us effectively they can get away with anything.