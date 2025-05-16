Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

Dr. Paul Alexander
25m

If true, Trump deserves some credit for this is and will take huge balls! not simply signing and EO for the demons will come out to stop it.

Teresa Barnes-Matych
18m

Spread the FBI Out where they can actually hunt criminals, not parents, Catholics or J6 Grannies. 🇺🇸✊President✊Trump✊🇺🇸 certainly deserves a Nobel Peace Prize more than Obama but even They seem to suffer from TDS.

