goal is to fleece the nation, rape the tax payer of money using disguised polices and actions…'doing good by you’ when it is to enrich themselves…such as building a new building etc. or many new buildings etc. and someone’s buddy and friend and family gets contracts to do it…it is how it is usually done in DC and in that world of corruption…and let us see how POTUS Trump does this and how he ensures no such crookery and theft and nepotism and cronyism takes place. I trust him.

Fast track POTUS T to NOBEL? IMO seems no one comes close in terms of efforts, right or wrong, like him or not. Trump is doing things most are sitting around playing with themselves, fondling themselves bitching. I praise him for that in terms of if what he is doing can bring some semblance of peace! Go T go!

Your opinion on BOTH issues, moving FBI out of DC and Trump for NOBEL!

