Dr. Joseph Ladapo: “The Florida Department of Health … is working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law.”

“ALL OF THEM.”

“Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.”

“Who am I to tell you what you should put in your body?”

“Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body?”

“I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right.”

“Your body is a gift from God.”

@FLSurgeonGen

Good news, let's hope it spreads.

