Breaking! Alaska Democrat Peltola won Alaska senate seat, so Democrats have won Alaska, BOOM!

Now Democrats have 56 senate seats, stunning defeat for Trump & Republicans & Mississippi Colom…

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Good for her, well done! Native person winning this I am happy! Republicans in red & purple states need to understand Democrats can win veto proof congress & Senate in 2028, be careful, you could lose it all and lose party status too…if there was more time before voting, Democrats would have taken Florida too, Republicans won seats by 1000 votes here and there, almost lost!

Fire Duffy and Markwayne Mullin POTUS Trump, these are two of the most clueless idiots in your administration! With RFK Jr., Hegseth, Patel and fire Kushner, he was elected to nothing.

Democrats will for sure, with 56 senate seats, Democrats will keep senate in 2028 and 2030…the math is clear, this election has serious consequence as Democrats will hold majority in 2028 and 2030…no SCOTUS pick will be approved, at least no radical Republican, no MAGA Republican judge etc. and Democrats can take White House in 2028…almost certain!

Understand, even if Republicans put up a candidate who wins POTUS in 2028 (unlikely now as so much dismay by the voting public), they are DOA, lame duck, as Democrats will have House and Senate!

Trump et al. did so much failure in the last 2 years, too much vindictiveness, attacking everyone, suing using Justice against your enemies, was not good form or was not right, self-enrichment, no bid contracts, in your face CORRUPTION, friends, family benefitting in your face, building ball rooms, arches, reflecting pools, Corey style kickbacks, a failed wrong Iran war, cover up of Epstein pedophilia, ICE shootings, failed DOGE, catastrophic tariffs, continuance of the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine….that Republicans have been hurt badly as well as the POTUS position. Trump has basically damaged all the wins he got in 2024…I have to be honest, I still support him for I do want him to pull a rabbit out of the hat and to win for USA wins…

The Iran war was fucked up day one and we should have never entered that, we lost 25 soldiers for NOTHING, billions in military assets, all out Gulf military bases are inoperable as Iran fucked them up, we used up 50% of all our precious defense munitions like THAADS, Patriots, interceptors etc. dry-drunk rapist Hegseth fucked Trump good in this lost war.

End it POTUS Trump! I stand by you, I want you to find a way out, do the right thing, end this war, Iran won! We did this clusterfuck!