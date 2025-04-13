‘During President Trump’s cabinet meeting on Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeated the administration’s policy on deporting foreign college students who are found to be radicals and agitators.

Rubio emphasized that despite the liberal media’s preferred narrative, there is no basic human right to a student visa.

He used the analogy of inviting someone into your home, saying that if a guest starts trashing your house, you will make that person leave. This is so basic and logical, it’s amazing that Democrats and people in media continue to pretend not to understand.’

