Meloni is concerned about radical islam, shariah wahabi salafi fundamentalist extremists in Italy…I know many good decent peaceful muslims…so we must be careful that good people are not punished for bad people…e.g. today due to PATRIOT Act Bush et al. thrust on us, we still need a prostate exam to board a plane. and our lives have been invaded by government. Governments, US too, always seek ways to accrue power from you and then when they get it, will maximally abuse you and will never return power, we need go to the ballot box and courts to retrieve the power for the people. No government has ever given back any power it took e.g. COVID…it uses that as the new baseline.

Not so fast Elon, hands off to you. She wants no babies with you!

ITALY is set to push a sweeping new law to ban burkas and virginity testing as part of a drive against what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni calls “Islamic separatism.”

The conservative leader’s Brothers of Italy party unveiled the bill in parliament on Wednesday.

Every time I run cold on Meloni she shows us some leg and does this, shows us the real Giorgia…I love it! she has more balls that all the males in US congress and senate combined and Trump’s new term two cabinet. Only Rubio and Trump has real nuts in Trump’s cabinet, the rest are pink poissy hat wearing men. some women there like MTG has all the stones for the men in Trump cabinet. Even Ocasio Cortez has some baby balls, shows at times real strength.

It proposes fines of up to £2,600 (€3,000) for anyone wearing a burka or niqab in public spaces — from schools and shops to offices and universities.

The proposed law also goes further than face-covering bans in other European countries.

It introduces criminal penalties for “cultural crimes” including virginity testing, and raises the maximum punishment for forced marriages to 10 years in prison, with “religious coercion” grounds for prosecution.

“The spread of Islamic fundamentalism… undeniably constitutes the breeding ground for Islamist terrorism,” the draft legislation states.

It proposes fines of up to £2,600 (€3,000) for anyone wearing a burka or niqab in public spaces — from schools and shops to offices and universities.

The proposed law also goes further than face-covering bans in other European countries.

It introduces criminal penalties for “cultural crimes” including virginity testing, and raises the maximum punishment for forced marriages to 10 years in prison, with “religious coercion” grounds for prosecution.

“The spread of Islamic fundamentalism… undeniably constitutes the breeding ground for Islamist terrorism,” the draft legislation states.’

It also aims to tighten control over mosque funding and Islamic educational institutions.

It will force any religious organisation not formally recognised by the state — currently all Muslim groups — to disclose every source of funding.

Those deemed a threat to state security will be barred from providing money.

Brothers of Italy lawmaker Andrea Delmastro: “Religious freedom is sacred, but it must be exercised in the open, in full respect of our constitution and the principles of the Italian state.”’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research

The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.+++++