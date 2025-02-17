POTUS Trump: ~“I have been here for 3 God damn weeks, you think I would have parted the Red Seas by now?”

POTUS Trump should have told the moron that it is the culling of the flocks needlessly that is driving the prices up and also placing the workers into contact with infected birds and animals and then they get some mild pink eye etc. and everyone starts running around. We know this is being done to drive us to fear and hysteria and thus to take mRNA vaccine for this fake fraud PCR-created non-avian bird flu non-pandemic.

But then again, Trump is worrying for he has yet to stand against the mRNA shots while he touts this coming garbage BS fraud nonsense grift STARGATE AI specious nonsense.

Over to you Bobby Jr. You the man!