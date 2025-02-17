BOOM! Mic drop moment, BOOM! Trump: "Lady, I have been here for 3 weeks, what the EFF do I have to do with high egg prices?" "President Trump Dismantles Fake News Media’s Narrative for High
Egg Prices: ‘I’ve Been Here for 3 Weeks’"; "Before I got here, it was already at an all-time high" "I’ve been here for 3 weeks. I have had nothing to do with inflation. This was caused by Biden"
POTUS Trump: ~“I have been here for 3 God damn weeks, you think I would have parted the Red Seas by now?”
POTUS Trump should have told the moron that it is the culling of the flocks needlessly that is driving the prices up and also placing the workers into contact with infected birds and animals and then they get some mild pink eye etc. and everyone starts running around. We know this is being done to drive us to fear and hysteria and thus to take mRNA vaccine for this fake fraud PCR-created non-avian bird flu non-pandemic.
But then again, Trump is worrying for he has yet to stand against the mRNA shots while he touts this coming garbage BS fraud nonsense grift STARGATE AI specious nonsense.
Over to you Bobby Jr. You the man!
I you remember Biden started starvation talk, and all of a sudden millions and millions of chicken, turkeys were killed, then they started on cattle killed thousands there. Then one looney( who is in jail now) from biden’s administration started burning down food processing plants. This is all fact and all attached to Biden!
But Trump CAN do something about it, and he hasn't. There is no "bird flu". There is no reason to cull chickens. This is just more fear mongering. That falls under the USDA. Trump should be on the phone, or even show up in person, at the office of the head of the USDA, and tell them to stop it NOW. He's just a coward. All he's focusing on is his OWN issues, and things that make him look good. He doesn't give a damn about eggs. He doesn't buy groceries.