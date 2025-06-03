Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Mona Wenger
The other 25% are afraid and don’t want to believe they took it.

AwakeNotWoke
During Trump Admin 1.0 the Democrats warned that the shots could be poison. They only started to claim they aren't after they outmanoeuvred Trump to oust him from power.

Ousting Trump from power was not a display of inferior political skill.

The Dems can do a 180.

The American people are so stupid (rank 31 IQ internationally) and so easily hypnotized by lies that they would soon come to believe that the Dems were against the shots all along.

