We are not only saying we have questions, we are clearly saying stop it! stop the vaccines, stop the 72 EFFin vaccines in our children, stop the madness!!! give parents choice, stop mandating it as requirement for school…

there is no basis for these vaccines! and the children vaccine cartel, the FDA, the vaccine makers are all fraudulent crooks who have for decades done serious harm…I argue no study underpinning any drug or vaccine as well as the FDA’s BLA full regulatory approval as well as EUAs, and in Canada (Health Canada, PHAC etc.), if it was examined and properly critically appraised, if the data and supporting information made available to us, we as research methodologists and evidence based people, we would show they are actually ineffective and unsafe…and that the FDA has been in a cabal for decades that focused on MONEY and had no interest in safety. None!

Latypova’s recent highlighting of Richet’s 1913 work on the 2nd shot and anaphylaxis is illuminating. Her work is superb! Yeadon’s recent work and thesis that para ~ ‘there is no such thing as aerosolized respiratory transmission person to person’ is provocative and illuminating. That if I were infected, I cannot spread person-to-person to you…it is indeed fascinating, and I have found a way to tie it to Richet’s work on the ‘2nd shot’ and Latypova’s thinking on this. Thing is, makes sense and demands serious consideration and study.

Rancourt also does good work…proud he is Canadian.

No Vaccine has been Proven to Save any Lives

Start here:

“Incredibly, there are lots of people who still believe the egregious lies being published in peer-reviewed journals about vaccine efficacy that rely entirely on counterfactuals. In other words, you get out of the model exactly what assumptions you put in1.

Even though Ferguson clumsily revealed this con trick in his original COVID spread modelling, it didn’t stop the perpetrators of the plandemic using the same methodologies to make the falacious claim that the jab saved millions of lives.

Opinion: Invalidity of counterfactual models of mortality averted by childhood vaccination

In this comprehensive essay, Denis Rancourt explains the magnitude of the problem. It is well worth reading. In fact, it ought to be compulsory reading for anyone in Govt but someone might have to rewrite it with simpler words for them.

The longstanding industry of infant vaccination programmes is a baseless fraudulent enterprise of exploitation.

1 Or should I say, what assumptions your sponsor needs you to put in to get the desired outcome of their funding.”

