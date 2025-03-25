measures, and Congress is going to act.”

I like this move by Johnson and newly found mojo, issue is what will the public think and do if he moves in that direction? Let us see…maybe it is the usual bloviating. Let us see…but I like this, for the courts play games on both sides, depending on who has power. Yet the courts have an important role too…we seem to love the courts when they rule for us…But this is a good start…great start Mike…

instead of eliminating, or that talk, why not impeach? You have that authority?

Speaker Mike Johnson floats eliminating federal courts as GOP ramps up attacks on judges

Republican lawmakers are setting their sights on the judiciary following court rulings that have halted Trump's agenda.

‘Congress has eliminated courts in the past. In 1913, for example, Congress abolished the Commerce Court and its judges were redistributed to the federal appeals court, according to Congress.gov. And in 1982, Congress passed legislation abolishing the Article III Court of Claims and U.S. Court of Customs and Patent Appeals, and established the Article I Court of Federal Claims and the Article III U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.’