Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

RFK Jr. is a good man, separate all the personal crap, just on the science etc., he seeks to do good, I know the man, we all have issues but on vaccine he wants it done, out, and he is against covid shots, he is now in a difficult situation trying to thread a needle...IMO he should just stand up but he is in a political stew now...I only hope he does not destroy his good gravitas for the losers and freaks in Trump's inner circle not all but many who care not one bit about American well being, just meme coin money...and fame and palm beach and gatherings and drinking ...and fake Jesus...yes many are instant coffee come to Jesus...ha ha ha...ssshhh, I know many of them, as fake as your fake eyelashes. you go bobby, I am behind you, I am proud of you if you really do this! praise. do not let the stench on DC rub off on you brother. bathe everyday, three times.

Crixcyon
1h

Just get that murdering crap off the market and banned for all for life. Just do it now...quit fiddle-farting around and take the big pharma bull by the horns and bury it in the ground.

