BOOM! Now we are talking! Hat-tip to RFK Jr. if as reported; RFK Jr. (Bobby Kennedy Jr.) considers pulling Covid vax for kids; "HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is mulling removing the Covid-19
vaccine from the recommended childhood vaccine schedule, two people familiar with the discussions told POLITICO"; thank you POTUS Trump for this step as it is what we need & MORE MORE MORE!
this I applaud if it happens & would praise RFK Jr.; The directive, if implemented, would mark Kennedy’s most significant move yet to shake up the nation’s vaccination practices, affecting a CDC schedule that health providers nationwide rely on to guide vaccine distribution. Background: Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist, has previously questioned the need for kids to get the shot, raising doubts about its safety and citing studies showing healthy children face an extremely low risk of death from Covid.
‘Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. questioned the need for all children to get COVID shots amid reports that the U.S. government is considering revoking its current vaccine recommendations.
“The recommendation for children was always dubious,” Kennedy told Fox News when asked to comment on considerations by the Trump administration to modify the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s childhood vaccine schedule.’
Why it matters: Eliminating the vaccine from the CDC schedule wouldn’t bar kids from receiving it. But the change would represent an extraordinary intervention by Kennedy to override the agency’s scientific decision-making and reverse a recommendation backed by the CDC and a slate of independent advisers just three years ago.
The removal would also likely influence vaccination procedures across the nation. Pediatricians rely on the CDC schedule to determine which vaccines they should give children and when to administer them to protect against a range of common infectious diseases.’
This is a good development and there is no need for talk anymore, just action. Thank you RFK Jr., we stand by for the final action.
Thank you POTUS Trump for nominating RFK Jr. for this role for this and MORE, is what we need and waiting for.
“President Trump doesn’t believe that anybody should get mandatory vaccines,” Kennedy said on Tuesday. “People should make that choice for themselves.”
In the U.K. and European Union, COVID shots are generally reserved for children aged five years old or over, or those with other health issues that can lead to increased risks of severe COVID.
FDA Commissioner Marty Makary has supported vaccines for some children. In 2021, he wrote in an opinion piece in MedPage Today saying that children who are overweight or have a “preexisting condition” should be vaccinated.
“No final decision has been made,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told Bloomberg. Politico first reported the Trump administration’s considerations.
RFK Jr. is a good man, separate all the personal crap, just on the science etc., he seeks to do good, I know the man, we all have issues but on vaccine he wants it done, out, and he is against covid shots, he is now in a difficult situation trying to thread a needle...IMO he should just stand up but he is in a political stew now...I only hope he does not destroy his good gravitas for the losers and freaks in Trump's inner circle not all but many who care not one bit about American well being, just meme coin money...and fame and palm beach and gatherings and drinking ...and fake Jesus...yes many are instant coffee come to Jesus...ha ha ha...ssshhh, I know many of them, as fake as your fake eyelashes. you go bobby, I am behind you, I am proud of you if you really do this! praise. do not let the stench on DC rub off on you brother. bathe everyday, three times.
Just get that murdering crap off the market and banned for all for life. Just do it now...quit fiddle-farting around and take the big pharma bull by the horns and bury it in the ground.