this I applaud if it happens & would praise RFK Jr.; The directive, if implemented, would mark Kennedy’s most significant move yet to shake up the nation’s vaccination practices, affecting a CDC schedule that health providers nationwide rely on to guide vaccine distribution. Background: Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist, has previously questioned the need for kids to get the shot, raising doubts about its safety and citing studies showing healthy children face an extremely low risk of death from Covid.

‘Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. questioned the need for all children to get COVID shots amid reports that the U.S. government is considering revoking its current vaccine recommendations.

“The recommendation for children was always dubious,” Kennedy told Fox News when asked to comment on considerations by the Trump administration to modify the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s childhood vaccine schedule.’

Why it matters: Eliminating the vaccine from the CDC schedule wouldn’t bar kids from receiving it. But the change would represent an extraordinary intervention by Kennedy to override the agency’s scientific decision-making and reverse a recommendation backed by the CDC and a slate of independent advisers just three years ago.

The removal would also likely influence vaccination procedures across the nation. Pediatricians rely on the CDC schedule to determine which vaccines they should give children and when to administer them to protect against a range of common infectious diseases.’

This is a good development and there is no need for talk anymore, just action. Thank you RFK Jr., we stand by for the final action.

Thank you POTUS Trump for nominating RFK Jr. for this role for this and MORE, is what we need and waiting for.

Changing the vaccine schedule, which currently recommends the COVID immunization for children as young as six months old, would be Kennedy’s most notable move yet on vaccines, which he has long criticized. Kennedy has supported debunked theories linking some shots with the development of autism and threatened legal action against the Food and Drug Administration if it approved a COVID shot for young children in 2022, when he was chair of Children’s Health Defense.’

“President Trump doesn’t believe that anybody should get mandatory vaccines,” Kennedy said on Tuesday. “People should make that choice for themselves.” In the U.K. and European Union, COVID shots are generally reserved for children aged five years old or over, or those with other health issues that can lead to increased risks of severe COVID. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary has supported vaccines for some children. In 2021, he wrote in an opinion piece in MedPage Today saying that children who are overweight or have a “preexisting condition” should be vaccinated. “No final decision has been made,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told Bloomberg. Politico first reported the Trump administration’s considerations.

