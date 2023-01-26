First, I was asked to comment on this video for to be honest, it seemed like a punk video to me. So here goes and hold your nose as you view this.

I urge you to do due diligence too in this, take a deep breath and slow down, and leave room for this being a set up (or close to it). It could be as well as it could be ‘as is’ and is completely real. Remember, if something seems too good to be true, it often is NOT true. So in our rush to say ‘see, we told you so’, let us approach this as ‘if this were a true reflection of a discussion that took place, then this is my take”…something like that. ‘IF’.

‘IF’ this were true.

So was it just me or did these 2 in this video sound like they were on a date of some kind, having cocktails. Date night? It seems so to me at least, so I am hesitant. One thing is clear, this guy representing Pfizer should be fired and comes across clearly inept, shallow, inane, vacuous, hubris-laden and pompous, and clueless on the topics at hand. They also appear to meet several times as the interviewee has on different shirts and also the background varies and at some portions of the tape, the interviewee is clearly enamored by the person interviewing him. If this is some honey-trap, they sure got him got and easy here for he is waxing broadly. I find it interesting that the interviewee did not clue in after the first date that the questions could place him in jeopardy, especially legal (see John Leake’s update below). I think this was a date and he was embellishing and impressing someone. No one talks like that if in a company at that position. I digress for this content is so very disturbing. Yet at the same time the video seems a bit strange to me, too unreal to be real.

In other words this could be staged to punk us or it could be true. Propaganda? But don’t put it by them to not punk you so keep that in mind as you view this video making it’s way on the internet. Yet if we go with it as legit:

This guy said that they at Pfizer will manipulate the virus to become a literal CASH COW for them, and the loser is the American population.

Nothing to see here for this is acceptable by the main stream legacy media.

In this undercover interview, this Pfizer beast ‘official’ did not even admit that their bivalent booster has failed, dead on arrival. Does not work. Now they are so desperate to get rid of the stockpiles, they want to see if they can convince you to take an annual shot, so from a shot near each week with boosters, to yearly like flu. For a shot that does not work. What a pure failure and they knew we are on to them and the public is on to them.

This is why when I was called twice about taking a position at Pfizer, I did not know if the caller was legit yet I told him where to take his statements and stick it, no matter what he floated out. I knew then as now, Pfizer is a criminal organization. They have no care for public safety, never did. It is about money and to me, a certain level of malfeasance. This illogical, duplicitous, pompous, reckless fool in this video affirmed this.

The key message is that we knew every single thing he said here already. McCullough, myself, Risch, Vanden Bossche, Tenenbaum etc. have been saying these things for 2 years now. Especially as to regulatory capture by pharma of FDA, NIH etc. In fact I said FDA and NIH and CDC people told me at HHS that they were concerned with the safety of the mRNA vaccine in development, the short duration of study, the real fear that variants would emerge as they would be likely vaccinating into the teeth of a pandemic, and this was in July or so 2020.

This clearly light-weight sub-optimal Pfizer employee leads the research division and he clearly also shows he has no clue what he is talking about, vaccinology wise or virology wise and certainly immunology wise. He speaks about the virus as a ‘stand alone’ entity have no clue about the most potent aspect of all of this as we see playing out at present with the fraud COVID gene injections and the virus, this being the interplay between the virus and the host immune response (population level) post gene injection. It is what happens if you vaccinate (and not just for COVID) when there is circulating pathogen, using a vaccine that is non-sterilizing. It is the feedback on each other from an evolutionary biology point of view of the elevated infectious pressure due to circulating virus (onto the population) and the simultaneous mounting population immune pressure onto the antigen, yet mounting and sub-optimal (immature, not yet fully developed vaccinal antibodies) since you vaccinated when people are constantly exposed to virus.

It shows us the danger we are in with these fraud and incompetent pharma companies for they do not understand that the key consideration is the evolutionary biology and as we see with COVID, they totally missed the boat and continue to, as they underestimated (people like Offit, Bourla, Bancel, Fauci, Walensky, Jha etc.). the evolutionary capacity of the virus to evolve and adapt to the selective pressure placed on it by the mounting sub-optimal immune pressure, as they vaccinate into the ‘teeth’ of a pandemic.

Just that if he is with Pfizer (likely he should go buy some kevlar as a means to protect himself from his company), he has explained to us (if he is who he said he was) from Pfizer’s point of view the type of business they are in. Which is fraud, evil, money making and killing people with their so called drugs and ‘vaccines’. No care for the people subjected to their drugs and vaccines. Pfizer is a criminal organization, criminal and Bourla of Pfizer and Bancel of Moderna should be imprisoned for what they did to Trump and the world with this fraud gene injection.

Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations - mRNA Scientific Planner: “One of the things we're exploring is like, why don't we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create -- preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we're gonna do that though, there's a risk of like, as you could imagine -- no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses.”

Walker: “Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them.”

Walker: “You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [COVID] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t.”

Walker: “From what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious -- obviously they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations.”

