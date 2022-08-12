BOOM! Philip Anderson, saying it like it is, yes "What Tim Scott said about FBI raiding Trump was far too weak. What Kevin McCarthy said about FBI raiding Trump was far too weak. Mitch McConnell is
absolute epitome of weak & pathetic. Trump needs to be boss that he SAYS he is, GET THEM OUT! WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU IDIOTS DOING?! GET THE FU*K OUT OF OFFICE IF YOU’RE ONLY GOING TO SAY SHIT LIKE THIS
Absolutely agree. Why are we in this mess? Weak republicans afraid or intellectually unable to counter nefarious democrat behavior.
RINO's totally abysmal. Of course, they pander to the leftists and masquerade as repubs.