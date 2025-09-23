methodologically weak, confounded by indication, brutally confounded, not even pseudo-science…and you cited that as your smoking gun? why do you think steep academics like McCullough, Risch, myself, Hulscher, Latypova, Jane Ruby, Del et al. are listening? Come on Bobby Jr., do not bring this shit to folk like me, to us. Do not. I could not be silent Sir, the garbage on stage yesterday warrants my response as a high-level trained scientist. With my head not up my ass. As you all clearly appear to be.

Goodness, POTUS Trump knows it’s the vaccine and autism and he made sure to tell us…yet you clowns at the agencies got a gift from Trump yet ran with that Tylenol specious bull?

You think we want a job at HHS or FDA that badly? That I and McCullough and Leake would come cupping stones today after your duplicity? You think we washing and lathering balls here? Not I.

No, we want to safeguard Americans FIRST, we fought across COVID to tell truth, and you all, you too Bobby Jr., used our work to build names with, we did the ground grunt work across the PCR fraud COVID, and I call on POTUS Trump as much as I defended you Bobby Jr., and praised you and I do like you as a person and do respect your intellect and the arc of your life and contributions, it is clear you have no idea what you are talking about as to the mRNA vaccines (you seemed to before but now adrift in the vaccine Pfizer Moderna SPIKEVAX lobby) now and this autism vaccine issue. You just totally discredited yourself.

You deeply offended s Bobby Jr. yesterday!

You making Tylenol the issue yet hands off the Malone Bourla Pfizer Moderna Bancel Sahin Moncef Perna et al. mRNA deadly vaccine? You doing that RFK Jr.? You want to sanitize vaccine now? Sanitize the fraud con Malone? How could you put that con on ACIP? How dare you make Tylenol the issue and not mRNA vaccine? after everything you said across time. And we supported you for you were right. How could you turn this way? I am sorry Robert Jr. but you are deceiving the public now and shame on you! It is actually dangerous for words at your level have consequences. You should resign now for you are not doing good for the USA. I can now say. And no, I am no longer interested in any job at HHS. It has lost its way and now I can say Trump again is being undercut. Why?

Shattuck said this on my stack: “After the vaccine schedule got really ramped up was when autism became apparent. Before that, nobody ever heard of it. These days, kids are changing literally overnight after getting the shots. It is DEFINITELY the vaccines.”

And she is right, and you come duplicitously to bullshit us now about Tylenol? I am not arguing for Tylenol for we know it can damage the liver when over-sued etc. and all drugs, all, all, are harmful, nothing we take in is safe, no vaccine, nothing. We are saying all in moderation and commonsense. Used as prescribed and under physician care etc. No doubt no pregnant woman should take a biologically active substance. Tylenol like all pain medications have been abused and makes huge money for pharma etc. yet the issue is vaccines and mRNA vaccine at that. Don’t smokescreen us with Tylenol now and autism in utero. Stop the fraud now! Acetaminophen Tylenol accounts for only a portion of the issue, and the reality is that people need take it to deal with the fever and pain etc. caused by the vaccines. So, unless you produce for me studies that parceled out and teased out the role of vaccine, that explained the portion of variance from Tylenol and portion from vaccine in the autism link, then shove it.

and let me show you how now as I take a look methodologically, at that bogus study you all cited, of a Tylenol-autism link…and RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya et al. should and must be fired by POTUS Trump today for they embarrassed USA, insulted him POTUS Trump, gave him bullshit junk fake crap language to spew on stage as to Tylenol and autism, and in all likelihood may contribute to pregnant women etc. being harmed. No one here is arguing for Tylenol, certainly not I, but do not go front Tylenol as the link to autism just so you can cover and smokescreen for vaccine and mRNA vaccine at that and to sanitize that fraud Malone you RFK Jr. put on ACIP. I have defended you Bobby Jr. all along for I worked with you and do like you as a human being, I know the heart is pure and good, but yesterday was a joke, ludicrous, you have lost so much credibility especially as it is clear you and Makary et al. are only blocking for mRNA vaccine. Your statements showed me you are thin on academic research and you, Makary, Bhattacharya, CDC morons there, HHS, NIH, FDA idiots do NOT ‘get’ the science, are intellectually lazy and academically sloppy for the junk you put out yesterday. Shame on all of you for you have hurt POTUS Trump’s reputation scarred from the fraud fake non-pandemic and him taking advice from folk like you, and he fell for it and approved OWS lockdowns and the unsafe and untested mRNA vaccine that killed. He will never recover from those 2 greatest mistakes and now this just adds salt in his raw wound of credibility. You people phucked POTUS Trump with those talking points on Tylenol-autism link when you damn well know it is vaccine linked. You set him up.

Let us examine this garbage science by Prada and A. Baccarelli et al.

1)a qualitative review conducted (and not a QUANTITATIVE ONE) and so a much weaker methodologically flawed research design (it is not a comparative effectiveness research design, e.g. randomized controlled (RCT) blinded placebo controlled study, not one based on even weaker observational research itself residually confounded) as based not on hard objective data but on recall and your feelings and views and heavily influenced by the research and the manner of asking questions etc. Included data was based on identification of patterns, themes, and trends across studies. Not or hard, objective data.

2)significant heterogeneity across studies e.g. patients, comparators, exposures, interventions, outcomes, methods etc. that can cause biased estimates and outcome measures

3)vaccines and the role of them, including mRNA vaccines, were not part of the analysis and there lacked an explanation of how the effect of vaccines on the estimates of effect was controlled for as any association could have been due to vaccine and NOT Tylenol; results should have been tabled as such

4)maternal self-reports raise serious red flags as to recall bias and thus biased estimates of effect

5)were reviewers who screened articles for inclusion BLINDED to each other’s work? not reported. there must have been at least 2 screeners. also not reported was if there was a measure of agreement e.g. chance corrected kappa etc.

6)only one main electronic database was searched, and this raises questions about comprehensiveness and robustness of the search, and as such major important studies may have been missed and omitted from analysis.

7)how was the data even retrieved and extracted? to identify the patterns and trends. which raises so many questions as to robustness and credibility of the findings that RFK Jr. and the FDA clown Makary called the para smoking gun. Was the extraction/abstraction done in duplicate at least? this is not reported leaving one to think it was not. This raises serious space for inaccurate and biased input. Thus biased output.

8)how was the quality assessment done? Was it done blinded? How were disagreements resolved?

9)of the 46 studies RFK Jr. and Makary et al. said comprised this Tylenol-autism smoking gun, only 8 (17%) involved ASD (autism spectrum disorder) and really it was 5 with some sort of association between Tylenol and ASD (~10%). Thus, tabling the findings as if 46 studies showed a link between ASD and Tylenol use was duplicitous by RFK Jr. and Makary et al. and they deceived POTUS Trump.

I have not even taken apart each of the 8 studies for ASD and Tylenol to show you how bogus and weak and non-consequential they are and how they should not have been included to create some image of a link. This was like when a COMPOSITE outcome is reported in medical papers to draw a conclusion and when you examine the composite you find that non-consequential non-patient important outcomes are rolled up into the composite outcome and they actually often drive 90% of the estimate of effect e.g. hospital admissions may be in a composite with only a few deaths yet the paper reports death as having the link. When deaths on its own cannot explain the variance in the outcome variable. This yesterday was a shocking display of incompetence and fraud IMO. Academic fraud. To deflect from vaccine (and mRNA vaccine) and autism and overall, with the harms of the Malone mRNA vaccine. This was a teaser of the fraud paper they used to draw a link to autism with Tylenol.

My mention of Leake the prior day:

___

