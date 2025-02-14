I see that righting the wrongs, the deaths, the harms, from Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the lockdowns, COVID, the devastating mRNA vaccine and complete cessation of the deadly mRNA transfection vaccine is not listed as a priority in the EO and in fact, not listed anywhere in the EO, so this was shocking but we await, likely a typo by the White House. I mean, the deadly OWS and mRNA vaccine is why we got here in the first place. It is what typified Trump’s first term and what made RFK Jr. a household name. So, a clear typo and thus we await the reworded version. In case you see it, I may have missed it as I celebrate RFK. Jr.’s confirmation.

As I stand delirious, so happy I am beside myself, I can hardly contain myself, knowing any minute now will be BREAKING News that POTUS Trump has called for immediate stop via EO, of all mRNA technology and mRNA vaccines and has initiated full legal measures against all linked to OWS, the fraud COVID, the mRNA vaccines, including holding Bourla and Bancel under house arrest, as he calls on DOGE to plug into Pfizer and Moderna and BioNTech etc., using the skills of DOGE hacker known as BIG BALLS, those in his past administration, those now in his present administration, as well as Biden’s and includes all medical doctors who killed people by their vaccine insistence and imperative.

You go RFK Jr.! I stand with you!

RFK Jr. IMO is the best nominee and now confirmed soldier in our fight. He must be unsilenced now to do his do!

