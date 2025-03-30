FDA official called me to ask me to withdraw a paper I had sent to Hahn, Redfield, Fauci and across government outlining how the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials were flawed, and the critical factors and he went as far as telling me that, with a focus ONLY on thwarting POTUS Trump and as he said para ‘denying him a win’ before the elections:

1)they at FDA were not concerned with safety anymore, safety as he said was no concern…his words “we have moved the goal post”

2)when I inquired what he meant, he advised they were working with Pfizer and inside FDA to ensure that no trial results would be released even though the results were there, just so that Trump would not get any praise for the vaccine…so the FDA and Pfizer etc. were engaging in political IMO criminal acts for as we know, the vaccine failed and was/is deadly, but Trump did not know this as believed Bourla and Bancel etc. so wanted the shot released asap; IMO it was good that FDA and Pfizer etc. conspired against Trump for in doing so, saved lives…the mRNA vaccine linked deaths began when Biden rolled it out…so in a twisted way it spared Trump yet what I am saying is these beasts at FDA and Pfizer were so political and hated Trump so much that had it been a real virus and real pandemic and not the fake it was, and had it had a real elevated mortality and had the vaccine really been beneficial, then Bourla et al. were prepared to kill people, so as to deny Trump any praise prior to the election.

What Trump did not know was that the mRNA vaccine never worked, would not work, and was deadly…that the vaccine makers and all involved were simply out to make money…and kill people on the way. Every time Trump told them bring it only if safe and effective, they always said ‘yes, Mr. President, it is safe and effective’…they lied to him. They knew it was not safe, they never did the studies to prove it…And worked to subvert him.