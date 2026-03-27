Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
1h

Fine leadership and appropriate use of Presidential power. Expecting Democrat lawfare and Judicial interference, as usual.

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2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
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edward
1h

LIEberals are enemies of all that is good. In USA they are called demoCRAPS. Pollution of the mind is a pandemic. Pornography. sexual perversions. Child pornography. All calculated to deposit excremental thoughts in the mind. All around is insanity. Cut the upper assets off a little girl because sone stupid bastard thinks she is really a trannie as in boy. Use steroids to try to make girls to be boys and little boys to me made girls. What and where did that sh*t come from? And why? Who and why are important. Ninety percent of religions are apostate. Spirituality errancy replaces the worship of the true God. Much harm is caused by cults. Scriptures are ignored in their Truth.

So all around is insanity. Woman was and is Gods most beautiful and precious creation. They were not meant to be receptacles for the dirty plumbing of males. Birth control pills can cause physical problems for women.

ALL AROUND US EVIL IS COUNTED AS GOOD AND GOOD IS LABELLED AS EVIL. FITH DISEASE (F**KED IN THE HEAD) IS A PANDEMIC INFECTING LEFTISTS AND THOSE OF THE DIEverSHITty cult.

KENSINGTON. DRUG ADDICTS. SAW THE IDENTICAL BEHAVIOR IN CanCUCKistan cities.

WHAT TO DO? Keep on keeping on. Embrace sanity. Been doing that since high school graduation. Sanity is to be found directly opposed to what is a false reality. Make sure to not get on the yellow brick road!

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