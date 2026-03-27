BOOM! Praises to Trump, huge praise on this as he moves to executive order to DHS to ‘immediately’ pay TSA officers as partial shutdown drags on; the announcement comes as the Senate has repeatedly
failed to reach a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security. "President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will sign an order to pay Transportation Security Administration officers who
have gone without paychecks during the funding lapse at the Department of Homeland Security.
Trump said on Truth Social that he would instruct newly sworn-in Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to “immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation.”
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Fine leadership and appropriate use of Presidential power. Expecting Democrat lawfare and Judicial interference, as usual.
LIEberals are enemies of all that is good. In USA they are called demoCRAPS. Pollution of the mind is a pandemic. Pornography. sexual perversions. Child pornography. All calculated to deposit excremental thoughts in the mind. All around is insanity. Cut the upper assets off a little girl because sone stupid bastard thinks she is really a trannie as in boy. Use steroids to try to make girls to be boys and little boys to me made girls. What and where did that sh*t come from? And why? Who and why are important. Ninety percent of religions are apostate. Spirituality errancy replaces the worship of the true God. Much harm is caused by cults. Scriptures are ignored in their Truth.
So all around is insanity. Woman was and is Gods most beautiful and precious creation. They were not meant to be receptacles for the dirty plumbing of males. Birth control pills can cause physical problems for women.
ALL AROUND US EVIL IS COUNTED AS GOOD AND GOOD IS LABELLED AS EVIL. FITH DISEASE (F**KED IN THE HEAD) IS A PANDEMIC INFECTING LEFTISTS AND THOSE OF THE DIEverSHITty cult.
KENSINGTON. DRUG ADDICTS. SAW THE IDENTICAL BEHAVIOR IN CanCUCKistan cities.
WHAT TO DO? Keep on keeping on. Embrace sanity. Been doing that since high school graduation. Sanity is to be found directly opposed to what is a false reality. Make sure to not get on the yellow brick road!