Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Pfaff's avatar
David Pfaff
2h

His recent pivot on the political stage was mind boggling. Good to see him gone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
34m

mi haffi, people like me and Loomer, haffi protect Trump to the extent we can. subversives abound. we will flesh them out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture